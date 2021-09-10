Evan Engram Ruled Out Against Denver, Saquon Barkley and Adoree’ Jackson Questionable

SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

TE Evan Engram (calf) is the only player who did not practice. He has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), TE Kaden Smith (knee), LT Andrew Thomas (ankle), NT Danny Shelton (neck), LB Justin Hilliard (foot), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), and CB Josh Jackson (calf) were limited in practice.

Barkley and Adoree’ Jackson were officially ruled “questionable” for the game. Everyone else who was limited is expected to play.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.