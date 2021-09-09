Thursday New York Giants Injury Update; Coordinators Address the Media

SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

TE Evan Engram (calf) is the only player who did not practice.

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), TE Kaden Smith (knee), LT Andrew Thomas (ankle), NT Danny Shelton (neck), LB Justin Hilliard (foot), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), and CB Josh Jackson (calf) were limited in practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday (11:30AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.