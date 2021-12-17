More Giants Test Positive, Giants Running Out of Players in Secondary

DECEMBER 17, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants did not hold their regular on Friday due to concerns about COVID-19. Instead, they held a brief walk-thru followed by virtual meetings. The following injury report is more of a projection.

The only player listed as not “practicing” was OG Ben Bredeson (ankle). He is officially listed as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Not on the official injury list, but also not practicing due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List were WR Kadarius Toney, WR John Ross, LB Cam Brown, LB Oshane Ximines, CB Aaron Robinson, CB Adoree’ Jackson (also dealing with a quad injury), S Xavier McKinney, and S J.R. Reed.

Reed was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday along with Practice Squad S Natrell Jamerson. None of the COVID players are expected to play with the possible exception of McKinney since he is close contact player who has tested negative.

Limited in “practice” were QB Daniel Jones (neck), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (calf), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), LT Andrew Thomas (ankle), DE Leonard Williams (triceps), NT Austin Johnson (foot), NT Danny Shelton (calf), LB Reggie Ragland (illness), CB Jarren Williams (illness), and S Steven Parker (illness).

Jones has been ruled out of the game. Shepard, Johnson, and Leonard Williams are “questionable.” The rest are expected to play.

LB Benardrick McKinney (illness), LB Elerson Smith (illness), and PK Graham Gano (illness) fully practiced. All three are expected to play on Sunday.

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have activated DL David Moa from the Practice Squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The team also signed LB Jaylon Smith to the Practice Squad. The 26-year old, 6’2”, 243-pound Smith was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Smith was with the Cowboys until October 2021 when the team cut him. He spent a month with the Green Bay Packers before they cut him in early November. Smith has played in 70 regular-season games with 56 starts. He suffered serious knee injuries in college and his rookie season in the NFL.

The Giants also waived S Quincy Wilson off of Injured Reserve with an injury settlement. The Giants placed Wilson on Injured Reserve in August 2021 with an ankle injury that he suffered in the preseason. The 6’2”, 193-pound Wilson was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He has spent time with Colts (2017-2019) and New York Jets (2020). The Giants signed Wilson to the Practice Squad in November 2020.

