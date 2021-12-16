Seven Giants Remain on COVID List; Assistant Coaches Speak

DECEMBER 16, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were OG Ben Bredeson (ankle), NT Austin Johnson (foot), LB Reggie Ragland (illness), and S Steven Parker (illness).

Not on the official injury list, but also not practicing due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List were WR Kadarius Toney, WR John Ross, LB Cam Brown, LB Oshane Ximines, CB Aaron Robinson, CB Adoree’ Jackson (also dealing with a quad injury), and S Xavier McKinney. Jackson was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list today.

Limited in practice were QB Daniel Jones (neck), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) and DE Leonard Williams (triceps). The Giants have already announced that Jones will not play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

PK Graham Gano (illness) fully practiced.

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have activated OG/OC Wes Martin from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Martin was placed on that list on December 6th. The team also activated WR/return specialist Pharoh Cooper from the Practice Squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The Giants signed OC/OG Evan Boehm to the Practice Squad. The 28-year old, 6’3”, 321-pound Boehm was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He has spent time with the Cardinals (2016-2018), Los Angeles Rams (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018-2019), Miami Dolphins (2019), Buffalo Bills (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), and Miami Dolphins (2021). Overall, Boehm has played in 55 regular-season games with 21 starts.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.