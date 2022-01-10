GIANTS BEGIN LINING UP POTENTIAL GM CANDIDATES…

According to various press reports, the list of potential candidates for the vacant general manager position is beginning to emerge. Thus far, the Giants will attempt to interview:

Kevin Abrams, Vice President of Football Operations/Assistant General Manager, New York Giants

Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Monti Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Joe Schoen, Assistant General Manager, Buffalo Bills

Ryan Poles, Executive Director of Player Personnel, Kansas City Chiefs

GIANTS RE-SIGN EIGHT PLAYERS…

The Giants have re-signed the following eight players to reserve/future contracts: