Mike Kafka, Don Martindale, and Thomas McGaughey Official

The New York Giants have officially announced their coordinators under new Head Coach Brian Daboll:
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka
- Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale
- Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey
“What we were looking for was intelligence, good communicators, good teachers that understood and were experts in their respective areas, and good teammates,” Daboll said. “I’ve known them, but I wouldn’t say (I’ve had ) a relationship (with any of them). I’ve known them throughout the years just being in the league.”
34-year old Kafka resume:
- 2022-Present: Offensive Coordinator, New York Giants
- 2020-2021: Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs
- 2018-2019: Quarterbacks Coach, Kansas City Chiefs
- 2017: Offensive Quality Control Coach, Kansas City Chiefs
- 2016: Graduate Assistant, Northwestern University
“I think everything we do on offense will be a collaboration,” said Daboll. “I think we’ve hired good coaches, put together a good staff. We have a lot of work in front of us, and we look forward to building the New York Giants offense.
“Mike obviously comes from (Chiefs Head Coach) Andy Reid and a good system at Kansas City. He was part of a winning program and culture. He did a great job in helping (quarterback) Patrick Mahomes develop. Played the position. Very smart, very thorough, very level-headed and a good teammate.”
58-year old Martindale’s resume:
- 2022-Present: Defensive Coordinator, New York Giants
- 2018-2021: Defensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens
- 2016-2017: Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2012-2015: Inside Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2010: Defensive Coordinator, Denver Broncos
- 2009: Linebackers Coach, Denver Broncos
- 2006-2008: Linebackers Coach, Oakland Raiders
- 2004-2005: Inside Linebackers Coach, Oakland Raiders
- 2003: Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, Western Kentucky University
- 2001-2002: Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, Western Kentucky University
- 1999: Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, Western Illinois University
- 1997-1998: Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, University of Cincinnati
- 1996: Defensive Ends Coach, University of Cincinnati
- 1994-1995: Defensive Assistant, University of Notre Dame
- 1988-1993: Defensive Coordinator for three high schools in Ohio
- 1987: Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, Defiance College
- 1986: Secondary Coach, Defiance College
“Wink is a very good communicator, has a good personality, is energetic and very passionate about the way his defense needs to play,” Daboll said. “Another good teammate.”
48-year old McGaughey’s resume:
- 2018-Present: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants
- 2017: Special Teams Coordinator, Carolina Panthers
- 2016: Assistant Special Teams Coach, Carolina Panthers
- 2015: Special Teams Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers
- 2014: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Jets
- 2011-2013: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Assistant, Louisiana State University
- 2007-2010: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants
- 2005-2006: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, Denver Broncos
- 2004: Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach, University of Houston
- 2003: Special Teams Coordinator, University of Houston
- 2002: Special Teams Intern, Kansas City Chiefs
- 2002: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Scottish Claymores (NFLE)
- 2001: Pro Scouting Assistant, Houston Texans
- 2001: Minority Intern, Kansas City Chiefs
- 1998-2001: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Willowridge High School (Houston, TX)
- 1998: Graduate Assistant, University of Houston
“I was very impressed with T-Mac’s overall knowledge of the kicking game and the things that we need to do to execute in that part of the game,” Daboll said. “He’s had a lot of experience, good evaluator and I would just say the same thing that I said about Mike and Wink – good communicator, detailed and a good teammate.”
