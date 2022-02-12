Giants Announce Four More Coaches, Scouting Department Change

NEW YORK GIANTS ANNOUNCE FOUR MORE COACHES…

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired four more assistant coaches:

Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins

Inside Linebackers Coach John Egorugwu

Offensive Assistant Christian Jones

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Mark Loecher

Wilkins’ Resume:

2020-2021: Outside Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2018-2019: Assistant Defensive Line Coach/Outside Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2017: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2014-2016: Defensive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens

2013: Coaching Staff Assistant, Baltimore Ravens

2012: Football Video Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

2010-2011: Football Video Operations Intern, Baltimore Ravens

2006-2009: Student Assistant, University of Maryland

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

Born: August 20, 1987

Egorugwu’s Resume:

2021: Linebackers Coach, Vanderbilt University

2017-2020: Defensive Quality Control Coach/Assistant Linebackers Coach, Buffalo Bills

2015-2016: Defensive Staff Assistant, Baltimore Ravens

2015: Wide Receivers Coach, Missouri State University

2013-2014: Offensive Graduate Assistant, University of Missouri

2012: Defensive Graduate Assistant, University of Missouri

2010-2011: Linebackers Coach, Williams Jewell College

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, Williams Jewell College (2004-2007)

Born: May 21, 1986

Jones’ Resume:

2019-2021: Offensive Quality Control Coach/Assistant Wide Receivers Coach, Minnesota Vikings

2018: Offensive Graduate Assistant, University of Texas

2017: Offensive Intern (Offensive Line), Northwestern University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, Northwestern University (2011-2015)

Loecher’s Resume:

2021: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Denver Broncos

2020: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Pittsburgh Steelers

2015-2019: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Buffalo Bills

2014: Strength and Conditioning Intern, Buffalo Bills

2013-2014: Strength and Conditioning Apprentice, Rochester Americans (American Hockey League)

2012-2013: Strength and Conditioning Coach, Mercyhurst University

For a listing of the team’s existing coaching staff, see the New York Giants Coaching Staff section of the website.

SCOUTING DEPARTMENT CHANGE…

Ryan Hollern, who was the chief of staff for the coaching staff, has moved to the player personnel department as college scouting coordinator.