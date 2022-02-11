New York Giants Retaining Four Coaches from Previous Staff

Feb 112022
The New York Giants have officially announced that they have retained the following assistant coaches:
- Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson
- Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Mike Treier
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Anthony Blevins (was assistant linebackers coach/special teams assistant)
- Special Teams Quality Control Coach Nick Williams (was offensive quality control coach)
Henderson’s Resume:
- 2020-Present: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
- 2016-2019: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Atlanta Falcons
- 2012-2015: Defensive Backs Coach, Dallas Cowboys
- 2009-2011: Defensive Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns
- 2008: Defensive Backs Coach, New York Jets
- 2007: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach/Director of Player Development, New York Jets
- 2006: Director of Player Development, New York Jets
- Pro Experience: Cornerback, New England Patriots (1991-1993), Buffalo Bills (1993-1994), Philadelphia Eagles (1995), New England Patriots (1996), New York Jets (1997-1998)
- Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, Clemson University (1987-1990)
- Born: August 8, 1969
Treier’s Resume:
- 2021-Present: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
- 2020: Defensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants
- 2019: Safeties Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Marshall University
- 2018: Defensive Backs Coach, Marshall University
- 2017: Defensive Analyst, Marshall University
- 2016: Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, University of Tennessee at Martin
- 2014-2015: Graduate Assistant, Marshall University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
- Born: May 9, 1990
Blevins’ Resume:
- 2021: Assistant Linebackers Coach/Special Teams Assistant, New York Giants
- 2020: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
- 2018-2019: Assistant Special Teams Coach, New York Giants
- 2013-2017: Coaching Assistant/Special Teams, Arizona Cardinals
- 2012: Cornerbacks Coach, University of Alabama at Birmingham
- 2011: Special Teams Coach/Cornerbacks Coach, Tennessee State University
- 2009-2010: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Tennessee State University
- 2008: Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, University of Tennessee-Martin
- 2005-2007: Graduate Assistant, Mississippi State University
- 2003-2004: Defensive Backs/Running Backs Coach, Meadow Creek High School (Georgia)
- Pro Experience: Defensive Back, Mobile Admirals (1999), Birmingham Steeldogs (2000), Birmingham Thunderbolts (2001)
- Collegiate Experience: Cornerback, University of Alabama at Birmingham (1994-1998)
- Born: July 23, 1976
Williams’ Resume:
- 2021: Offensive Quality Control Coach, New York Giants
- 2020: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants
- 2017-2019: Wide Receivers Coach, Southern Illinois University
- 2014-2016: Wide Receivers Coach, Jacksonville State University
- 2013: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Valdosta State University
- 2012: Offensive Analyst, University of Alabama
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, University of Alabama (2009-2012)
- Born: January 9, 1991
For a listing of the team’s existing coaching staff, see the New York Giants Coaching Staff section of the website.
