JUNE 2, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their ninth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday, and third one open to the media. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The last remaining OTA practice will be held on Friday. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 7-9.

“Just rolling right along here,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “Practice nine. We have another one tomorrow, then we’ll have our mini camp next week. Roll into the summer break. Get ready for training camp in terms of logistics and all those things. So there’s been a lot of meetings relative to that. We’ll have more and try to be set here once next week hits. So go out there and try to have another good practice today.”

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Players wearing red jerseys because of injury issues included WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Collin Johnson, LT Andrew Thomas, OC Nick Gates, OT Matt Peart, ILB Blake Martinez, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, ILB Cam Brown, ILB T.J. Brunson, CB Aaron Robinson, CB Rodarius Williams, and CB Darren Evans.

“The guys are still in red jerseys,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “They’re rehabbing. When they’re ready to go, they’ll be ready to go… (Thomas is) doing a good job. Everything we’ve asked him to do rehab-wise, really all the guys, they’re doing what they can do. When they’re ready to go, they’ll be ready to go… I think they’re all at different spots, the guys in red jerseys. Knock on wood, hopefully he’ll be good to go (by training camp).”

WR Kenny Golladay, CB Darnay Holmes, and S Jarren Williams were not spotted at practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

There was a heavier emphasis on 11-on-11 team drills in this practice.

First-team offensive line in team drills was LT Joshua Ezeudu , LG Shane Lemieux , OC Jon Feliciano , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal . Ezeudu appeared to have issues at left tackle giving up pressure off of the edge.

Daniel Bellinger appeared to receive most of the first-team reps at tight end.

appeared to receive most of the first-team reps at tight end. The second-team offensive line was LT Korey Cunningham , LG Jamil Douglas , OC Ben Bredeson , RG Marcus McKethan , and RT Matt Gono .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . The first-team defense usually featured DL Leonard Williams , DL Dexter Lawrence , OLB Azeez Ojulari , ILB Tae Crowder , CB Adoree’ Jackson , S Julian Love , S Xavier McKinney , and S Dane Belton .

, DL , OLB , ILB , CB , S , S , and S . Rotating in on the first-team defense were DL David Moa , DL Justin Ellis , OLB Elerson Smith , OLB Jihad Ward , ILB Justin Hilliard , ILB Micah McFadden , CB Cor’Dale Flott (slot), CB Michael Jacquet . Flott and Belton in particular saw a lot of first-team snaps.

, DL , OLB , OLB , ILB , ILB , CB (slot), CB . Flott and Belton in particular saw a lot of first-team snaps. By one account, QB Daniel Jones finished team drills 18-of-24. One of his passes should have been a pick-6 but CB Adoree’ Jackson dropped it. Jones also probably would have been “sacked” three times, including once by DL Leonard Williams .

finished team drills 18-of-24. One of his passes should have been a pick-6 but CB dropped it. Jones also probably would have been “sacked” three times, including once by DL . QB Daniel Jones threw three touchdown passes, including to TE Daniel Bellinger , WR Richie James (corner of end zone during 2-minute drill on 4th down), and WR David Sills on 4th down (who may have stepped out-of-bounds)

threw three touchdown passes, including to TE , WR (corner of end zone during 2-minute drill on 4th down), and WR on 4th down (who may have stepped out-of-bounds) WR Wan’Dale Robinson dropped what should have been a touchdown pass from QB Daniel Jones .

dropped what should have been a touchdown pass from QB . QB Daniel Jones’ most frequent target was RB Saquon Barkley , who picked up a sizable gain on a play out of the slot.

most frequent target was RB , who picked up a sizable gain on a play out of the slot. OLB Niko Lalos picked off QB Davis Webb in the end zone for a defensive touchdown.

picked off QB in the end zone for a defensive touchdown. OLB Elerson Smith had at least two “sacks” and applied consistent pressure.

WR Darius Slayton dropped two passes, including a nice deep pass from QB Tyrod Taylor for what should have been a touchdown. Taylor avoided blitzing LB Carter Coughlin on the play.

dropped two passes, including a nice deep pass from QB for what should have been a touchdown. Taylor avoided blitzing LB on the play. OLB Quincy Roche broke up a pass that he almost intercepted.

broke up a pass that he almost intercepted. CB Zyon Gilbert flashed in coverage twice and CB Maurice Canady also broke up one pass.

flashed in coverage twice and CB also broke up one pass. WR Alex Bachman was active catching the ball from QB Davis Webb.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

