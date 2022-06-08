JUNE 8, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second day of the New York Giants 3-day, mandatory mini-camp was held on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. No live contact is permitted during the mini-camp, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

INJURY REPORT…

Players wearing red jerseys because of injury issues included WR Kenny Golladay, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard, LT Andrew Thomas, OC Nick Gates, OT Matt Peart, ILB Blake Martinez, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, CB Aaron Robinson, CB Darnay Holmes, and CB Rodarius Williams, among others.

Golladay participated in individual drills while Toney and Shepard worked on the side.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

For the second day in a row, the Giants had four tryout players in attendance: WR Keelan Doss , WR Isaiah Ford , TE Jaeden Graham , and DL Kobe Smith .

It was a lighter practice on Wednesday, with only one full-team, 11-on-11 period, which was in the red zone. Approximately the last 30 minutes of practice was an extended walk-thru without helmets for both the offense and defense.

Both rookie tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Austin Allen received first-team reps.

and received first-team reps. In 7-on-7 drills, QB Davis Webb threw a nice deep pass to tryout player WR Keelan Doss .

threw a nice deep pass to tryout player WR In full-team, 11-on-11 drills in the red zone, QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown passes to RB Saquon Barkley , WR Wan’Dale Robinson , and WR C.J. Board .

threw a touchdown passes to RB , WR , and WR . DL Leonard Williams knocked down a QB Daniel Jones pass.

knocked down a QB pass. QB Tyrod Taylor threw a “beautiful” fade pass to WR Richie James , who made an over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown. Taylor also ran for a touchdown.

threw a “beautiful” fade pass to WR , who made an over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown. Taylor also ran for a touchdown. QB Davis Webb threw touchdown passes to WR Austin Proehl and WR Collin Johnson .

threw touchdown passes to WR and WR . Wide receivers David Sills and Robert Foster both made nice sideline catches. Sills also caught a deep pass from QB Daniel Jones .

and both made nice sideline catches. Sills also caught a deep pass from QB . CB Maurice Canady caused two incompletions, including one pass defense.

caused two incompletions, including one pass defense. PK Graham Gano kicked a 53-yard field goal to end practice. The reward was the team did not have run after practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com: