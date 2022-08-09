AUGUST 9, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eleventh summer training camp practice open to the public on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

GIANTS CUT MATT GONO…

The New York Giants terminated the contract of right tackle Matt Gono on Monday. Gono had been placed on the Exempt/Left Squad List last Wednesday due to a neck injury. The Giants signed Gono in March 2022 as a street free agent. The 6’4”, 305-pound Gono was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons released him in January.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee)

(Achilles), OC (leg), and OT (knee) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (unknown), DL Nick Williams (unknown), LB Quincy Roche (unknown), RB Matt Breida (unknown), WR David Sills (unknown), TE Andre Miller (unknown), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown), OL Josh Ezeudu (unknown), LB Carter Coughlin (unknown), CB Rodarius Williams (returning from ACL), and S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone) did not practice.

WR Austin Proehl (unknown) left practice early.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

This was a light, less-than-full-speed “cards” practice in shells in preparation for Thursday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Second-team offensive line: LT Devery Hamilton , LG Jamil Douglas , O C Ben Bredeson , RG Max Garcia , and RT Garrett McGhin .

Third-team offensive line: LT Roy Mbaeteka , LG Josh Rivas , OC Garrett McGhin , RG Eric Smith , and RT Will Holden .

Second-team secondary: CB Michael Jacquet , CB Gavin Heslop , nickel back Khalil Dorsey , S Yusuf Corker , and S Trenton Thompson .

Third-team secondary: CB Darren Evans , CB Zyon Gilbert , nickel back Cor’Dale Flott , S Andrew Adams (who also played first team), and S Nate Meadors .

First-team punt returner was WR Richie James ; first-team kickoff returner was WR C.J. Board .

; first-team kickoff returner was WR . OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux batted a pass at the line of scrimmage.

batted a pass at the line of scrimmage. Running backs Saquon Barkley and Antonio Williams showed a nice burst on carries.

and showed a nice burst on carries. QB Tyrod Taylor threw a nice pass to WR Richie James for a 20-yard gain.

threw a nice pass to WR for a 20-yard gain. Despite good coverage from CB Adoree’ Jackson , QB Daniel Jones fired a completion to WR Kadarius Toney . Jones then connected with Toney down the left sideline.

QB Tyrod Taylor completed a long bomb for a touchdown to WR Darius Slayton against CB Gavin Heslop .

completed a long bomb for a touchdown to WR against CB CB Adoree’ Jackson intercepted a long pass attempt from QB Daniel Jones to WR Wan’Dale Robinson .

intercepted a long pass attempt from QB to WR . QB Davis Webb lofted a pass to TE Jordan Akins for a big gain.

lofted a pass to TE CB Aaron Robinson broke up a QB Daniel Jones pass along the left sideline intended for WR Kenny Golladay . Robinson later broke up another pass from Jones over the middle to WR Collin Johnson . Robinson then later broke up a 50/50 ball from Jones to Golladay.

RB Saquon Barkley tipped an accurate QB Daniel Jones pass over the middle that was intercepted by S Julian Love .

S Nate Meadors and CB Darren Evans broke up a 50/50 ball in the end zone from QB Davis Webb .

QB Tyrod Taylor threw three touchdowns passes to wide receivers C.J. Board (2) and Darius Slayton (1).

threw three touchdowns passes to wide receivers (2) and (1). CB Aaron Robinson picked off QB Daniel Jones in the end zone on a pass intended for WR Kenny Golladay .

S Julian Love broke up a pass intended for TE Daniel Bellinger .

QB Davis Webb threw a touchdown pass to WR Keelan Doss against CB Zyon Gilbert. Davis then threw another one to WR Marcus Kemp.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Video clips of the media sessions with the position coaches are available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Wednesday. The team plays the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Thursday.