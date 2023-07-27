July 27, 2023 New York Giants Training Camp Report

JULY 27, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their second summer training camp practice of the year on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“There is good competition at some certain spots,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “You will see it out there. We’re rotating different positions and giving everybody a fair opportunity to go out there and show what they can do. Offensively, defensively, different spots in the kicking game, whether it’s on the punt team, the kickoff team. That’s the time to do it, right now, to make sure you’re giving everybody a fair shot in a competitive situation.”

GIANTS ADD ANOTHER DEFENSIVE LINEMAN…

The Giants have signed free agent defensive lineman Kevin Atkins, who last played for the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in the spring. The 24-year old, 6’2”, 307-pound Atkins was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2022 NFL Draft, but waived in late August.

ABSENTEES AND INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury or did-not-report lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (ACL), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), OG Marcus McKethan (ACL), DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL)

(ACL), WR (ACL), OG (ACL), DL (meniscus), DL (ACL), and CB (ACL) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: WR Jamison Crowder (calf)

(calf) Reserve/Did-Not-Report List: DL Vernon Butler

“(Butler) didn’t report,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “We are kind of working through some things. That is really all I got for you. I understand the question, but that’s where we’re at.”

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (concussion protocol) and S Gervarrius Owens (unknown) also did not practice.

“He is sore,” said Daboll of Nunez-Roches, who was in a car accident yesterday. “He won’t practice again today. It could have been worse, so I’m glad he’s where he is right now. I think he’s making progress.”

WR Darius Slayton injured his left foot or ankle, but later returned to practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

As expected until next week, the Giants are still not in full pads and remain in helmets and shorts.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Ben Bredeson , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal . Head Coach Brian Daboll said Schmitz and Ben Bredeson , who started at center yesterday, will rotate at starting center.

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . Head Coach Brian Daboll said Schmitz and , who started at center yesterday, will rotate at starting center. The starting defensive backs were CB Adoree’ Jackson , CB Deonte Banks , slot CB Cor’Dale Flott , S Dane Belton , and S Xavier McKinney . Yesterday, Darnay Holmes and Jason Pinnock were starting at slot corner and safety.

, CB , slot CB , S , and S . Yesterday, and were starting at slot corner and safety. Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden split first-team reps at inside linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke .

and split first-team reps at inside linebacker alongside . Ben Bredeson took snaps at left guard, center, and right guard.

took snaps at left guard, center, and right guard. Nick McCloud , who had been moved to safety in the spring, practiced some at cornerback today. He blanketed WR Darius Slayton to cause an incompletion in red-zone 1-on-1 drills. McCloud also continued to take reps at safety.

, who had been moved to safety in the spring, practiced some at cornerback today. He blanketed WR to cause an incompletion in red-zone 1-on-1 drills. McCloud also continued to take reps at safety. CB Darnay Holmes forced a throw-away in 1-on-1 drills and later broke up a pass.

forced a throw-away in 1-on-1 drills and later broke up a pass. In 1-on-1 drills, QB Daniel Jones connected on touchdowns with TE Darren Waller , WR Collin Johnson (twice), and WR Parris Campbell . Johnson beat CB Deonte Banks twice with Banks missing a jam on a fade pass.

connected on touchdowns with TE , WR (twice), and WR . Johnson beat CB twice with Banks missing a jam on a fade pass. Also in 1-on-1 drills, QB Tyrod Taylor threw scores to wide receivers Kalil Pimpleton (twice), Jaydon Mickens , and Jeff Smith .

threw scores to wide receivers (twice), , and . In 7-on-7 drills, CB Deonte Banks had good coverage on a deep pass. Then S Xavier McKinney made a diving interception on an overthrown pass by QB Daniel Jones intended for TE Darren Waller .

had good coverage on a deep pass. Then S made a diving interception on an overthrown pass by QB intended for TE . CB Zyon Gilbert intercepted a pass that he tipped to himself while falling to the ground.

intercepted a pass that he tipped to himself while falling to the ground. S Dane Belton broke up one pass intended for TE Darren Waller .

broke up one pass intended for TE . CB Tre Hawkins intercepted a pass from QB Tyrod Taylor intended from for WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton in 1-on-1 drills.

intercepted a pass from QB intended from for WR in 1-on-1 drills. TE Darren Waller and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton each dropped a pass.

and WR each dropped a pass. QB Daniel Jones received 12 reps in 11-on-11, team drills and finished 7-of-9, with four of the passes being completed to TE Darren Waller . TE Daniel Bellinger and WR Darius Slayton also had catches over the middle. The two incompletions were broken up by corners Adoree’ Jackson and Deonte Banks .

received 12 reps in 11-on-11, team drills and finished 7-of-9, with four of the passes being completed to TE . TE and WR also had catches over the middle. The two incompletions were broken up by corners and . TE Lawrence Cager made a nice leaping catch of a pass from QB Tyrod Taylor .

made a nice leaping catch of a pass from QB . CB Cor’Dale Flott looked good jamming wide receivers in the slot with the first-team unit.

looked good jamming wide receivers in the slot with the first-team unit. WR Collin Johnson stood out with a deep, back-shoulder catch from QB Tyrod Taylor against CB Darren Evans .

stood out with a deep, back-shoulder catch from QB against CB . CB Deonte Banks knocked away a pass late in practice before CB Amani Oruwariye intercepted another pass.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Friday evening (5:00-7:00PM). The practice is open to the public. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.