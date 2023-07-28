July 28, 2023 New York Giants Training Camp Report

JULY 28, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their third summer training camp practice of the year on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ABSENTEES AND INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury or did-not-report lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (ACL), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), OG Marcus McKethan (ACL), DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL)

(ACL), WR (ACL), OG (ACL), DL (meniscus), DL (ACL), and CB (ACL) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: WR Jamison Crowder (calf)

(calf) Reserve/Did-Not-Report List: DL Vernon Butler

WR Cole Beasley (quad), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (concussion protocol), and S Gervarrius Owens (unknown) also did not practice.

“(Nunez-Roches is) making progress,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “He’s not going to do anything today. But hopefully he is getting close… (Owens) will do walk-throughs, just got a little bruise that’s still pretty stiff. Then, Cole got kneed in the quad. So, we will give him a rest day.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants are still not in full pads and remained in helmets and shorts for an evening practice (5:00-7:00 PM).

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Joshua Ezeudu , OC Ben Bredeson , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . John Michael Schmitz also rotated in with Bredeson with the first-team at center.

also rotated in with Bredeson with the first-team at center. Tyre Phillips , who has been playing with the second unit at tackle and guard, received some first-team reps at both guard spots.

, who has been playing with the second unit at tackle and guard, received some first-team reps at both guard spots. Korey Cunningham received some first-team reps at left tackle.

received some first-team reps at left tackle. Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden continue to alternate at inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke .

and continue to alternate at inside linebacker next to . The starting defensive backs were CB Adoree’ Jackson , CB Deonte Banks , slot CB Darnay Holmes , S Xavier McKinney , and S Bobby McCain .

, CB , slot CB , S , and S . Returning punts were RB Eric Gray , CB Darnay Holmes , WR Kalil Pimpleton , CB Adoree’ Jackson , WR Jayden Mickens , and WR Darius Slayton .

, CB , WR , CB , WR , and WR . In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones connected twice down the field to WR Darius Slayton , beating corners Adoree’ Jackson and Deonte Banks . Jones finished this session 6-of-6.

connected twice down the field to WR , beating corners and . Jones finished this session 6-of-6. In 7-on-7 drills, WR Jalin Hyatt made early catches against corners Tre Hawkins and Deonte Banks .

made early catches against corners and . Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Collin Johnson received quite a bit of work with the first-team, including in 11-on-11 drills. Hyatt flashed with his route running, but had one miscommunication with QB Daniel Jones .

and received quite a bit of work with the first-team, including in 11-on-11 drills. Hyatt flashed with his route running, but had one miscommunication with QB . Giants used some formations that had running backs Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida on the field together, with Barkley in the slot.

and on the field together, with Barkley in the slot. In 11-on-11 drills, DL Dexter Lawrence broke through a triple-team to pressure QB Daniel Jones .

broke through a triple-team to pressure QB . RT Evan Neal had a good practice against edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari .

had a good practice against edge rushers and . QB Daniel Jones would have been sacked on a a number of blitzes by free rushers, but he connected on some big plays to WR Darius Slayton and TE Darren Waller .

would have been sacked on a a number of blitzes by free rushers, but he connected on some big plays to WR and TE . According to one report, QB Daniel Jones finished 18-of-23 passing in live drills.

finished 18-of-23 passing in live drills. CB Cor’Dale Flott had some issues trying to cover WR Kalil Pimpleton .

had some issues trying to cover WR . ILB Micah McFadden broke up a pass.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Saturday and return to practice on Sunday (10:00AM-noon). Head Coach Brian Daboll ad select players will also address the media.