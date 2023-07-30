July 30, 2023 New York Giants Training Camp Report

JULY 30, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fourth summer training camp practice of the year on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

VERNON BUTLER PLACED ON IR…

Nose tackle Vernon Butler was placed on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed injury on Saturday. Butler had failed to report to training camp and had been on the Reserve/Did-Not-Report List. The Giants signed Butler to the Practice Squad in mid-November 2022. He played in one game in Week 13 and flashed with four tackles in just 12 snaps. The 6’4”, 330-pound Butler was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He has spent time with the Panthers (2016-2019), Buffalo Bills (2020-2021), and Las Vegas Raiders (2022). The Raiders cut Butler in August 2022.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), OG Marcus McKethan (ACL), DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR Sterling Shepard (ACL) was activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform List and WR Jamison Crowder (calf) was activated off of the Non-Football Injury List. Both passed their physicals and returned to practice.

“We will limit (Shepard), relative to the amount of reps and just kind of bring him along,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “He has done a good job in the rehab process. So, he was ready to get taken off.”

WR Cole Beasley (quad), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (concussion), and S Gervarrius Owens (unknown) returned to practice. Nunez-Roaches was in a non-contact jersey.

OLB Jihad Ward (unknown) and TE Ryan Jones (knee) did not practice. “Ryan Jones, the young tight end, we’re going to give him a day,” said Daboll. “He had a little knee. Then, we are going to give Haddy (Jihad Ward) a day… He’s got a little bit of something. But it’s not anything long-term.”

OC J.C. Hassenauer (right arm) left practice early.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants are still not in full pads and were in helmets and shells.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Tyre Phillips , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . Darrian Beavers worked at inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke .

worked at inside linebacker next to . The starting defensive backs were CB Adoree’ Jackson , CB Deonte Banks , slot CB Cor’Dale Flott , S Xavier McKinney , and S Jason Pinnock .

, CB , slot CB , S , and S . TE Darren Waller continued to give defensive backs fits, first beating S Bobby McCain and then CB Deonte Banks in 1-on-1 drills.

continued to give defensive backs fits, first beating S and then CB in 1-on-1 drills. Also in 1-on-1 drills, WR Parris Campbell beat CB Darnay Holmes , WR Sterling Shepard beat CB Gemon Green , TE Chris Myarick beat S Alex Cook , WR Jalin Hyatt beat CB Rodarius Williams , and WR Cole Beasley beat CB Darnay Holmes for scores. WR Isaiah Hodgins also made a toe-tap touchdown in the right corner of the end zone.

beat CB , WR beat CB , TE beat S , WR beat CB , and WR beat CB for scores. WR also made a toe-tap touchdown in the right corner of the end zone. In 1-on-1 drills, cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Deonte Banks broke up passes. S/CB Nick McCloud broke a pass intended for TE Darren Waller .

and broke up passes. S/CB broke a pass intended for TE . CB Tre Hawkins , working with the second-team defense, broke up pass intended for WR Sterling Shepard and then caused an incompletions on a passes to WR Jalin Hyatt and WR Jeff Smith .

, working with the second-team defense, broke up pass intended for WR and then caused an incompletions on a passes to WR and WR . QB Tyrod Taylor connected on a deep pass to WR Jalin Hyatt who blew past the defense for a long touchdown.

connected on a deep pass to WR who blew past the defense for a long touchdown. After QB Daniel Jones ran for a good gain, he then connected with WR Darius Slayton on an out pass against CB Adoree’ Jackson . Jones got the ball deep to Slayton again on a slightly underthrown pass against CB Deonte Banks that otherwise might have been a long touchdown.

ran for a good gain, he then connected with WR on an out pass against CB . Jones got the ball deep to Slayton again on a slightly underthrown pass against CB that otherwise might have been a long touchdown. ILB Bobby Okereke was active, knocking down RB Saquon Barkley after a catch in the flat. He also would have had a sack on an inside blitz.

was active, knocking down RB after a catch in the flat. He also would have had a sack on an inside blitz. Starting on their own 1-yard line, QB Daniel Jones faked a handoff and then hit TE Darren Waller on a slant for a good gain, beating CB Deonte Banks .

faked a handoff and then hit TE on a slant for a good gain, beating CB . TE Lawrence Cager made a one-handed catch over the middle of the defense. Cager caught a handful of passes from QB Tyrod Taylor .

made a one-handed catch over the middle of the defense. Cager caught a handful of passes from QB . CB Darnay Holmes deflected a deep pass that was almost intercepted by S Bobby McCain .

deflected a deep pass that was almost intercepted by S . Practice ended with QB Daniel Jones being picked off by S Jason Pinnock , who made a one-handed interception in the end zone. Jones would have been sacked on the play by DT Dexter Lawrence . The offense had to run a sprint as the result.

being picked off by S , who made a one-handed interception in the end zone. Jones would have been sacked on the play by DT . The offense had to run a sprint as the result. QB Daniel Jones finished 11-on-11, full-team drills 11-of-12. TE Darren Waller and WR Darius Slayton each had four receptions.

finished 11-on-11, full-team drills 11-of-12. TE and WR each had four receptions. In these 11-on-11 drills, the defense got to the quarterback three times.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

