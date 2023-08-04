August 4, 2023 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 4, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eighth summer training camp practice of the year on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The team was in full pads for only the second time this summer.

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have waived/injured WR Jeff Smith (knee) and signed free agent NT Donovan Jeter, who was released by Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

The Giants signed Smith as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Jets in March 2023. The 6’1”, 195-pound Smith was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jets after the 2019 NFL Draft. In his four seasons with the Jets, Smith played in 36 regular-season games with seven starts, catching 34 passes for 426 yards an no touchdowns.

The 24-year old 6’3”, 325-pound Jeter was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Steelers (2022), Washington Commanders (2022), and Bears (2023). He has only played in one NFL game, with Washington in 2022.

INJURY REPORT – EVAN NEAL SUFFERS CONCUSSION…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), OG Marcus McKethan (ACL), DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR Sterling Shepard (unknown), OL Jack Anderson (unknown), DL Leonard Williams (rest day), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (rest day) did not practice. OLB Jihad Ward (unknown) returned to practice on a limited basis.

When asked about Ryder Anderson, who was injured in practice on Thursday, Head Coach Brian Daboll responded, “He won’t be out there today but he’ll work through it.”

Regarding Jack Anderson, Daboll said, “It’s not anything long term.”

RT Evan Neal (concussion) left practice early.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The team was in full pads for the second time in training camp.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Ben Bredeson , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . Shane Lemieux received the bulk of the snaps as second-team center.

received the bulk of the snaps as second-team center. Darrian Beavers worked at inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke .

worked at inside linebacker next to . The starting wideouts were Darius Slayton , Parris Campbell , and Isaiah Hodgins .

, , and . The starting defensive backs were CB Tre Hawkins , CB Deonte Banks , slot CB Adoree’ Jackson , S Xavier McKinney , and S Jason Pinnock . After a couple of snaps, Darnay Holmes subbed for Jackson.

, CB , slot CB , S , and S . After a couple of snaps, subbed for Jackson. The three-safety package included S Dane Belton again.

again. LT Andrew Thomas and DL Dexter Lawrence dominated 1-on-1 drills.

and DL dominated 1-on-1 drills. Ben Bredeson performed well on his 1-on-1 chances. Tackles Matt Peart and Korey Cunningham also did well on 1-on-1 reps.

performed well on his 1-on-1 chances. Tackles and also did well on 1-on-1 reps. In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones hit TE Darren Waller a couple of times over the middle for good gains.

hit TE a couple of times over the middle for good gains. A deep pass to WR Parris Campbell from QB Daniel Jones was broken up by CB Cor’Dale Flott .

from QB was broken up by CB . QB Tyrod Taylor hit WR Cole Beasley on an out route. Beasley then made the defensive back miss with a cut back.

hit WR on an out route. Beasley then made the defensive back miss with a cut back. RB Saquon Barkley scored on a run out of the wildcat formation, with QB Daniel Jones motioning before the snap.

scored on a run out of the wildcat formation, with QB motioning before the snap. OLB Oshane Ximines , who played with the first team with Azeez Ojulari out, made two plays, first stopping RB Saquon Barkley on a run and then getting to the quarterback on an untouched blitz.

, who played with the first team with Azeez Ojulari out, made two plays, first stopping RB on a run and then getting to the quarterback on an untouched blitz. In 11-on-11 drills, QB Daniel Jones scored a touchdown on a scramble to his right. Then off play-action, Jones scrambled to his right and hit TE Daniel Bellinger for the touchdown.

scored a touchdown on a scramble to his right. Then off play-action, Jones scrambled to his right and hit TE for the touchdown. ILB Bobby Okereke stuffed RB Saquon Barkley in the hole on the goal line.

stuffed RB in the hole on the goal line. Wide receivers Collin Johnson and David Sills (twice) caught touchdown passes from QB Tyrod Taylor .

and (twice) caught touchdown passes from QB . S Jason Pinnock broke up a pass from QB Daniel Jones .

broke up a pass from QB . QB Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns, the first to WR Parris Campbell against CB Darnay Holmes , and the second to WR Darius Slayton .

threw two touchdowns, the first to WR against CB , and the second to WR . Matt Peart replaced Evan Neal at right tackle when Neal left with the trainers.

replaced at right tackle when Neal left with the trainers. ILB Bobby Okereke knocked down a red-zone pass from QB Daniel Jones .

knocked down a red-zone pass from QB . ILB Darrian Beavers was beat deep by RB Saquon Barkley and was flagged for a penalty on the play.

was beat deep by RB and was flagged for a penalty on the play. QB Daniel Jones found RB Saquon Barkley for a 5-yard score on a pass play.

found RB for a 5-yard score on a pass play. CB Cor’Dale Flott broke up another pass intended for WR Collin Johnson .

broke up another pass intended for WR . CB Darren Evans broke up two passes intended for WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton .

broke up two passes intended for WR . WR Kalil Pimpleton scored against CB Gemon Green .

scored against CB . S Jason Pinnock was flagged for taunting. The defense was flagged a number of times in practice.

was flagged for taunting. The defense was flagged a number of times in practice. QB Daniel Jones faked a screen pass to RB Matt Breida and then ran into the end zone on a QB keeper.

faked a screen pass to RB and then ran into the end zone on a QB keeper. A pass from QB Tyrod Taylor was tipped by LB Cam Brown and intercepted by LB Carter Coughlin .

was tipped by LB and intercepted by LB . In team 11-on-11 red-zone drills, QB Daniel Jones finished 6-of-9 with three touchdowns.

finished 6-of-9 with three touchdowns. According to multiple reports, the run defense stood out.

After practice, QB Daniel Jones continued to work with RB Saquon Barkley and receivers Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder on the field.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

