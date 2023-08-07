A’Shawn Robinson and Marcus McKethan Activated Off of PUP

AUGUST 7, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their tenth summer training camp practice of the year on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the team traveling to Detroit later on in the day, the team held a light practice that lasted about an hour.

“We’re not going to do a ton out here, limited practice with the travel time, move around a little bit, have some 7-on-7, some individual work and then head to Detroit,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice.

INJURY REPORT – MARCUS McKETHAN AND A’SHAWN ROBINSON ACTIVATED…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

OG Marcus McKethan (ACL) and DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus) passed their physicals and were activated off of the PUP. Both returned to practice.

RT Evan Neal (concussion protocol), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin), and DL Ryder Anderson (triceps) did not practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

For the second practice in a row, Josh Ezeudu was at left guard, Ben Bredeson at center, and Matt Peart at right tackle.

was at left guard, at center, and at right tackle. First-team inside linebackers were Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden .

and . The slot corner was Cor’Dale Flott with Adoree’ Jackson also receiving some slot corner snaps.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants hold joint practices with the Detroit Lions in Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday. The team’s first preseason game is against the Lions in Detroit on Friday.