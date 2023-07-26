Giants Sign Andrew Thomas to 5-Year Contract Extension

The New York Giants have signed left tackle Andrew Thomas to a reported 5-year, $117.5 million extension that includes $67 million in guaranteed money, the most ever for any offensive lineman.. Thomas, who had two years remaining on his rookie contract, is now under contract through the 2029 season. Thomas’ base salaries were set to be $1.01 million and $14.175 million (5th-year option) in 2024.

In his third season with the Giants, Thomas developed into one of the best left tackles in football, earning second-team All-Pro honors. A healthy scratch from the regular-season finale, Thomas started all 16 regular-season games and the two playoff games. He was only flagged once (illegal formation).

The Giants drafted Thomas in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft. An inconsistent rookie, especially in pass protection, Thomas started 15 games at left tackle despite playing on a left ankle injury that required offseason surgery. In 2021, despite nagging foot and ankle injuries that caused him to miss four games and affected his play all year, Thomas rapidly improved.