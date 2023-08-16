AUGUST 16, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held another training camp practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The practices are no longer open to the public.

GIANTS CUT LINEBACKER…

The Giants have waived/injured inside linebacker Troy Brown, who suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury at practice on Tuesday. The Giants signed Troy Brown as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL) and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), WR Cole Beasley (leg), WR Sterling Shepard (rest day), WR Collin Johnson (knee), TE Darren Waller (rest day), LT Andrew Thomas (rest day), OL Tyre Phillips (unknown), DL Dexter Lawrence (rest day), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), and LB Cam Brown (unknown) did not practice.

RT Evan Neal officially cleared the concussion protocol.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Giants practiced indoors in shorts and shells. It was a “carded” (aka game plan) practice where the team practiced a lot of situational work in preparation for Friday’s preseason game.

First-team offensive line was LT Matt Peart , OC John Michael Schmitz , and RT Evan Neal with Ben Bredeson , Mark Glowinski , and Joshua Ezeudu rotating constantly at the two guard spots.

, OC , and RT with , , and rotating constantly at the two guard spots. Marcus McKethan was the second-team right guard.

was the second-team right guard. Shane Lemieux was the second- and third-team center.

was the second- and third-team center. Julién Davenport practiced with the third team at both tackle spots.

practiced with the third team at both tackle spots. Lawrence Cager received some first team reps at tight end.

received some first team reps at tight end. Jordan Riley saw snaps with the first team defensive line.

saw snaps with the first team defensive line. Micah McFadden continues to practice with the first team at inside linebacker.

continues to practice with the first team at inside linebacker. QB Daniel Jones connected on a 60-yard to WR Jalin Hyatt . Jones also threw another deep pass to WR Darius Slayton .

connected on a 60-yard to WR . Jones also threw another deep pass to WR . WR Jalin Hyatt was used on an end around.

was used on an end around. Safety Bobby McCain picked off a pass from QB Tyrod Taylor .

picked off a pass from QB . CB Adoree’ Jackson picked off one pass and broke up another.

picked off one pass and broke up another. S Dane Belton almost picked off a pass from QB Tommy DeVito .

almost picked off a pass from QB . CB Deonte Banks was step for step on an incomplete pass to WR Darius Slayton , as did CB Tre Hawkins on a deep pass to WR Isaiah Hodgins .

was step for step on an incomplete pass to WR , as did CB on a deep pass to WR . OC John Michael Schmitz picked up a twist from OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux .

picked up a twist from OLB . Giants ran a fake punt with RB Matt Breida picking up good yardage.

picking up good yardage. WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton made a leaping touchdown catch on a pass from QB Tommy DeVito.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Thursday. The Giants play the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Friday.