Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale, Thomas McGaughey Address Media

SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants issued their first official injury report of the 2023 season on Wednesday. Everyone on the 53-man roster practiced.

RB Gary Brightwell (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), TE Lawrence Cager (ankle), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), LB Cam Brown (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), and S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) were limited in practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Thursday and return to practice on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media on Friday.