Tuesday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remains on the Reserve/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List. TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown) remains on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List. WR Cole Beasley (quad) remains on the Practice Squad/Injured List.

While the Giants are not required to issue a formal injury report until Wednesday, CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring) and S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) did not practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices on Wednesday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.