Preview: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, October 15, 2023

THE STORYLINE:

My general sense is we are in store for at least one more painful, uncompetitive beatdown before PERHAPS the ship becomes somewhat stabilized. Obviously, the ridiculous injury situation only lends credence to that notion. Entering the the season, when we thought the team would be very competitive, even the most optimistic knew the first six games (including four road games), would be a huge challenge. Many thought 3-3 would probably be the best realistic scenario. The worst case scenario would be 0-6 or 1-5. But no one was expecting to be out-scored 153 to 62.

So what is going on? Why is this happening?

That’s the million dollar question and everyone is going to have their own thoughts on the matter. Fingers will be pointed at everyone, management, coaching, players, injuries, etc. The most likely honest answer is that all deserve responsibility.

My general sense here is the team would have been far more competitive (not getting blown out so badly) had Andrew Thomas not gotten hurt early in the first game of the season. That injury had a horrific domino effect on the offensive line, which has since been terribly aggravated by other injuries, most notably the one to John Michael Schmitz. The completely dysfunctional line has sabotaged the entire offense to the point where the team hasn’t even scored a first-half offensive touchdown in five games. Saquon Barkley – the main threat that opposing teams worry about – being out has simply poured fuel on the fire.

That all said, would the overall W-L record be much different without the injuries? I don’t think so. The team may have played closer games, but I don’t think a healthy Giants team would have beaten the Cowboys, 49ers, or Dolphins. 2023 is clearly a slap-in-the-face wake-up call. If this team is so fragile that losing a left tackle and running back causes an embarrassing tailspin of historical proportions, then this roster still needs a massive enema. Then there is the quarterback question, but that is a discussion for another day. The second neck injury to Daniel Jones in three years clearly adds another uncomfortable element.

The Giants are going to lose on Sunday night to the Buffalo Bills, and lose badly. I can’t fathom a scenario where this does not occur. At this point, the best the team can hope for is to get out of this game without any new significant injuries, then hope they get Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz, and Saquon Barkley back at least 80 percent effectiveness for the Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. If they don’t, this can get even uglier.

The calls for the removal of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will grow. Unless we see a Joe Judge-like meltdown (which I doubt), I think it would be a big mistake to get rid of either. The roster is still in transition. Continually making regime changes will lead to a perpetual state of being an NFL bottom feeder. The franchise needs stability. Brian Daboll and his staff have a history of being effective coaches. Joe Schoen has reshaped the front office, making serious changes in both 2022 and 2023 with new faces from from outside organizations. Let them learn from the mistakes of 2023 and adjust accordingly.

In the meantime, all we can do is grin and bear it.

THE INJURY REPORT:

QB Daniel Jones (neck – out)

(neck – out) RB Saquon Barkley (ankle – questionable)

(ankle – questionable) RB Gary Brightwell (ankle – questionable)

(ankle – questionable) WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee – probable)

(knee – probable) TE Darren Waller (groin – questionable)

(groin – questionable) LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring – out)

(hamstring – out) RT Evan Neal (ankle – questionable)

(ankle – questionable) OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder – out)

(shoulder – out) OG Marcus McKethan (knee – probable)

(knee – probable) OT Matt Peart (shoulder – out)

(shoulder – out) OL Shane Lemieux (groin – questionable)

(groin – questionable) DL D.J. Davidson (knee – questionable)

(knee – questionable) OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle – out)

(ankle – out) ILB Micah McFadden (ankle – questionable)

(ankle – questionable) CB Deonte Banks (ankle – probable)

(ankle – probable) CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle – probable)

(ankle – probable) CB Adoree’ Jackson (ribs – probable)

(ribs – probable) P Jamie Gillan (illness – probable)

THE FINAL WORD:

Channeling my best Don Meredith impression, “Turn off the lights, the party’s over.”