Thursday’s Giants Injury Update; Coordinators Address Media

OCTOBER 26, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The following two players did not practice on Thursday:

RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring)

DL Dexter Lawrence (rest day)

The following nine players were limited in practice:

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

RT Evan Neal (ankle)

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)

PK Graham Gano (left knee) fully practiced.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices again on Friday. Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.