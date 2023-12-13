TOMMY DEVITO NAMED NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK…

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has been named “NFC Offensive Player of the Week” for his performance against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. In that 24-22 win for the Giants, DeVito completed 17-of-21 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 10 times for 71 yards.

In the 74 seasons since the NFL began tracking starting quarterbacks in 1950, DeVito became the first starter in league history to complete at least 80 percent of his passes, rush for 70+ yards, not turnover the ball, and not get sacked. DeVito is also the first Giants’ rookie quarterback to win three consecutive starts since Phil Simms won four in a row in 1979. Since the 1970 merger, he is just the third undrafted rookie quarterback to win three starts in a season. In addition, he is the first undrafted rookie since 1967 with a 100+ rating in three straight starts.

The last Giants quarterback with three straight games with 20+ attempts and 100+ passer rating was Eli Manning in 2014. DeVito is the first Giants rookie quarterback to do it.

DeVito is the Giants’ first player of the week honoree this season and first since linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was the “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” in Week 15 against Washington last season.

This is the 40th season the NFL has honored players of the week. DeVito’s award is the 37th won by a Giants offensive player. DeVito is the seventh Giants quarterback selected “Player of the Week” and they have received a total of 16 awards: Manning and Kerry Collins (4 each); Daniel Jones (3); Phil Simms (2); and Jeff Hostetler, Kent Graham, and DeVito (1).

DECEMBER 13, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The Giants only held a walk-thru practice on Wednesday, and the following injury report is an estimation provided by the team.

RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring/finger), OLB Azeez Ojulari (shoulder), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder) were limited in practice.

WR Parris Campbell (knee) fully practiced.

