Darren Waller Returns to Practice; Coordinators Address Media

DECEMBER 14, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

TE Darren Waller (hamstring), RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring/finger), ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder) were limited in practice on Thursday.

WR Parris Campbell (knee) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (shoulder) fully practiced.

Waller, who was placed on Injured Reserve in early November with a hamstring injury, has been designated for return. The Giants now have 21 days to either activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.

TOMMY DEVITO EARNS “ROOKIE OF THE WEEK” HONORS…

A day after he was awarded “NFC Offensive Player of the Week,” quarterback Tommy DeVito has also now been selected as “Rookie of the Week” for his performance against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. In that 24-22 win for the Giants, DeVito completed 17-of-21 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 10 times for 71 yards.

DeVito also won “Rookie of the Week” honors after his Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Friday. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.