Evan Neal Doubtful; Darren Waller, Justin Pugh, Dexter Lawrence Questionable

DECEMBER 15, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (quad), TE Darren Waller (hamstring), OG Justin Pugh (calf), RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring/finger), ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle), ILB Cam Brown (hamstring), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder) were limited in practice on Friday.

Neal is officially listed as “doubtful” for the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Waller, Pugh, and Lawrence are “questionable” for the contest.

WR Parris Campbell (knee) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (shoulder) fully practiced. Both players are expected to be available for the game.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday.