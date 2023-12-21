GIANTS PLACE KICKER ON IR AND ADD DEFENSIVE LINEMAN…

The Giants have placed place kicker Randy Bullock (hamstring) on Injured Reserve and signed defensive lineman Timmy Horne to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Atlanta Falcons.

The 26-year old, 6’4”, 323-poune Horne was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. Horne has played in 20 regular-season games with five starts, accruing 31 tackles and two pass defenses.

DECEMBER 21, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

TE Lawrence Cager (groin), RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee), and S Xavier McKinney (illness) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Matt Breida (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (back), ILB Carter Coughlin (neck), and P Jamie Gillan (groin) were limited in practice.

RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hamstring), OG Justin Pugh (calf/neck), and OT Matt Peart (shoulder) fully practiced.

