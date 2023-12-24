Giants Lose Another Kicker; Injuries Mount on Defensive Line

GIANTS LOSE ANOTHER KICKER TO INJURY…

The New York Giants have placed their third place kicker on in injured list. Cade York, who was set to kick for the team on Monday, suffered a quad injury in practice on Thursday and was placed on the Practice Squad/Injured List on Friday. Graham Gano (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve in November and Randy Bullock (hamstring) was placed on Injured Reserve on Thursday.

Because of the loss of York, the Giants signed Mason Crosby to the Practice Squad on Friday. The 39-year old, 6’1”, 212-pound Crosby was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Crosby spent 16 seasons in Green Bay from 2007 to 2022. His career field goal average is 81.4 percent.

DECEMBER 23, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RT Evan Neal (ankle) and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee) did not practice on Saturday. Both have been officially ruled out of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

TE Lawrence Cager (groin), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (back), and P Jamie Gillan (groin) were limited in practice. Cager, Lawrence, and Robinson are “questionable” for the game while Gillan is expected to play.

RB Matt Breida (hamstring), RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hamstring), OG Justin Pugh (calf/neck), OT Matt Peart (shoulder), ILB Carter Coughlin (neck), and S Xavier McKinney (illness) fully practiced. Brightwell is “questionable” while the six other players are expected to be available.

WR Isaiah Hodgins (illness) was added to the injury report on Sunday and is “questionable” for the game.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Sunday. The team plays the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday.