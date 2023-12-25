PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 33 – NEW YORK GIANTS 25…

The New York Giants made a game out of it, but untimely letdowns on offense, defense, and special teams plus questionable officiating led to another defeat. The Giants lost to the Eagles 33-25 at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, falling to 5-10 on the season. The Giants were also officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The overall team stats were one-sided in favor of the Eagles. They led in first downs (28 to 14), total net yards (465 to 292), net yards rushing (170 to 106), net yards passing (295 to 186), and time of possession 34:38 to 25:22). Philadelphia was also markedly better on 3rd and 4th down conversions. The Giants did win the turnover battle two to one.

The Eagles dominated the first half. The Giants went three-and-out on their first possession and then gave up a 54-yard punt return that set the Eagles up at the New York 13-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. The Giants responded with their only scoring drive of the half, a 10-play, 41-yard affair that set up a successful 52-yard field goal by place kicker Mason Crosby. Eagles 7 – Giants 3.

Philadelphia’s second possession traveled 72 yards in 18 plays, lasting over eight minutes. Nevertheless, New York’s defense held in the red zone with the Eagles settling for a 28-yard field goal early in the 2nd quarter. The Giants went three-and-out, followed by a bad punt and 12-yard return. With the Eagles starting at their own 48-yard line, it took them only three plays to score on a 36-yard touchdown pass. Eagles 17 – Giants 3.

New York gained 12 yards and punted for the third time in four possessions. The Giants’ defense then forced their first three-and-out. The offense converted on two 4th-and-1’s, but were stopped on their third 4th-and-1 effort, turning the ball over on downs at the Philadelphia 25-yard line. The Eagles added another field goal before halftime with an 11-play, 72-yard drive. However, the officials handed the Eagles this field goal opportunity. Hurts was tackled in-bounds as time expired, but the officials called a bogus delay-of-game penalty on linebacker Bobby Okereke when he jumped on the loose football.

At the half, the Eagles led 20-3. Head Coach Brian Daboll also decided to bench quarterback Tommy DeVito in favor of Tyrod Taylor at the break.

The Giants caught a break at the start of the second half as two Eagles collided on the kickoff return, causing a fumble that linebacker Isaiah Simmons recovered at the Philadelphia 14-yard line. Three plays later, on 3rd-and-3, running back Saquon Barkley scored from seven yards out to cut the score to 20-10.

The Giants’ defense forced a three-and-out. The Giants picked up a couple of first downs and crossed midfield but were forced to punt. The Eagles then began a long drive from their own 6-yard yard line, gaining 76 yards and reaching the New York 18-yard line before an illegal block penalty pushed them back 10 yards. Then on 2nd-and-20, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson intercepted Hurts at the 24-yard line and returned the pick 76 yards for a touchdown. Barkley scored on the 2-point conversion attempt and the Giants were now only down 20-18 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Unfortunately, the Eagles responded with an 8-play, 75-yard drive that resulted a 5-yard touchdown run by running back D’Andre Swift. On this possession, the Eagles converted on 3rd-and-20. Philadelphia was up 27-18 with 11 minutes to play.

The Giants crossed midfield on the ensuing possession, reaching the Philadelphia 42-yard line. But quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s 4th-and-1 pass fell incomplete and the Giants turned the ball over on downs. The Eagles gained 32 yards in seven plays, resulting in a 44-yard field goal that extended their advantage to 30-18 with six minutes to play.

The Giants made things interesting again as it took just two plays for New York to score a touchdown. Taylor threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darius Slayton. Eagles 30 – Giants 25. However, the defense allowed the Eagles to take over four minutes off of the clock, gain 50 yards in nine plays, and add another field goal. With 1:10 left to play, the Eagles led 33-25.

The Eagles were flagged with roughing the passer on the first play of New York’s last desperate drive. Taylor then hit tight end Darren Waller for 12 yards on 3rd-and-10 as the Giants crossed midfield. The Giants missed an opportunity when Taylor’s deep pass to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson fell incomplete. On 4th-and-8 with 26 seconds left, Taylor and Waller connected again, this time for 20 yards. But Waller was hurt on the play and it took the Giants some time to spike the ball. With four seconds left, Taylor’s last pass from the 28-yard line into the end zone was intercepted.

DeVito finished the game 9-of-16 for 55 yards. Taylor was 7-of-16 for 133 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Tight end Daniel Bellinger was the leading receiver with four catches for 43 yards, although Slayton had 90 yards on three catches. Barkley carried the ball 23 times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Giants only were credited with one sack, split between safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker Jihad Ward. McKinney and Okereke were each credited with 10 tackles.

GAME VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS are available on YouTube.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Sunday, the Giants activated OT Matt Peart from Injured Reserve. To make room for Peart on the 53-man roster, the team placed RT Evan Neal (ankle) on Injured Reserve. The Giants also activated (standard elevation) OLB Tomon Fox and PK Mason Crosby from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were TE Lawrence Cager (groin), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee), WR Parris Campbell, OC Sean Harlow, OLB Boogie Basham, OLB Benton Whitley, and S Gervarrius Owens.

CB Deonte Banks (shoulder) left the game in the second half and did not return.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

Head Coach Brian Daboll (Video)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Video)

QB Tommy DeVito (Video)

WR Darius Slayton (Video)

TE Darren Waller (Video)

OG Justin Pugh (Video)

S Xavier McKinney (Video)

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media on Tuesday.