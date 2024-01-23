Giants Request to Interview Bobby Babich; Sign Two Players

GIANTS REQUEST TO INTERVIEW BOBBY BABICH…

According to The NFL Network, the New York Giants have requested to interview Buffalo Bills Linebackers Coach Bobby Babich for the team’s defensive coordinator vacancy. It is not known whether or not the Bills have given their permission. The 40-year old Babich has been with the Bills for seven seasons, serving as assistant defensive backs coach (2017), safeties coach (2018-2021), and linebackers coach (2022-2023).

As previously report, the other candidates the Giants have interviewed include:

Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen

Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson

Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

Miami Dolphins Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile

New York Giants Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson

GIANTS SIGN TWO PLAYERS…

The Giants have officially signed WR Chase Cota and OC Jimmy Morrissey to reserve/future contracts.

The 24-year old, 6’4”, 200-pound Cota was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He was cut by the Lions in late August and he spent time on the Practice Squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

The 25-year old, 6’4”, 305-pound Morrissey was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. He began his rookie season on the team’s Practice Squad, but the Houston Texans signed him to their 53-man roster in October 2021. In his three seasons with Houston, Morrissey has spent time on both the 53-man roster and Practice Squad. He has played in 14 regular-season games with four starts.