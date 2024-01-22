Giants Interview Larry Izzo; Seahawks Interview Mike Kafka Again

GIANTS INTERVIEW LARRY IZZO…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants interviewed Seattle Seahawks Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo on Saturday for the team’s own special teams coordinator vacancy. The 49-year old Izzo began his coach career as an assistant special teams coach under Head Coach Tom Coughlin with the Giants in 2011-2015. He has also served as special teams coordinator for the Houston Texans (2016-2017), assistant special teams coordinator for the Seahawks (2018-2020), interim special teams coordinator for the Seahawks (2020), and special teams coordinator for the Seahawks (2021-2023).

Izzo is the fourth publicly-known candidate whom the Giants have interviewed for special teams coordinator. The others are San Francisco 49ers Assistant Special Teams Coach Matt Harper, Chicago Bears Assistant Special Teams Coach Carlos Polk, and New York Jets Special Teams Assistant Michael Ghobrial.

The Giants had also requested to interview three other special teams coordinators, but were blocked by their respective teams, including Ryan Ficken (Los Angeles Chargers), Marquice Williams (Atlanta Falcons), and Chris Tabor (Carolina Panthers). It is not clear if the Falcons have since unblocked Williams from interviewing with the Giants.

SEAHAWKS INTERVIEW MIKE KAFKA AGAIN…

New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka is one of multiple candidates who will be interviewed for a second time by the Seattle Seahawks for their head coaching vacancy. The Tennessee Titans also interviewed Kafka on January 12.

The 36-year old Kafka joined the Giants last year after servicing as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also drew interest for head coaching vacancies last offseason with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals.