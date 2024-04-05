Giants Re-Sign Isaiah Simmons and Sign Dante Miller

The New York Giants hare re-signed unrestricted free agent linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons and signed rookie free agent running back Dante Miller. Simmons’ contract is reportedly a 1-year deal.

The Giants traded for Simmons in late August 2023 from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 7th-round pick. While the former high draft pick did not press for a starting position, he did serve as a valuable role player on defense. Simmons started all 17 games with four starts, accruing 50 tackles, two tackles for losses, one sack, one quarterback hit, one interception that he returned for a touchdown, and three pass defenses. He was sent on the blitz 54 times, which was fifth highest on the team. Simmons also played in half of the special teams snaps and was credited with six special teams tackles (tied for fourth on the team).

The 6’4”, 238-pound Simmons was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft (8th overall selection). In three seasons in Arizona, Simmons played in 50 regular-season games with 37 starts. However, he never lived up to his draft expectations and never found one position to call home, hence the cheap trade to the Giants.

The 5’9”, 200-pound Miller played at Columbia University from 2018-2021. He last played football for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022 as a graduate transfer walk-on. However, because of confusion with NCAA rules, Miller missed most of the 2022 and all of the 2023 seasons and was free to sign with the Giants before the 2024 NFL Draft. Miller runs tough for his size, is very shifty, and has explosive speed.