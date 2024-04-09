Giants Sign Miles Boykin; Interview with Shane Bowen

GIANTS SIGN MILES MILES BOYKIN…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Miles Boykin (Pittsburgh Steelers).

The 27-year old, 6’4”, 220-pound Boykin was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. After playing three seasons in Baltimore, the Steelers claimed Boykin off of waivers in April 2022. In his five NFL seasons, Boykin has played in 73 regular-season games with 25 starts, catching just 38 passes for 498 yards and seven touchdowns. He only had three catches in 2023. Most of Boykin’s playing time in the past three years has come on special teams, where he has excelled as a gunner.

GIANTS.COM INTERVIEW WITH SHANE BOWEN…

The video of a Giants.com interview with new Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen is available on YouTube.