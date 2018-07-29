JULY 29, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held fourth first full-team summer training camp practice on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

SAM BEAL PLACED ON IR; GIANTS RE-SIGN KENNETH DURDEN…

The New York Giants have placed cornerback Sam Beal (shoulder) on Injured Reserve, ending his season. Beal aggravated an existing shoulder issue during the first training camp practice on Monday, requiring surgery and a 5-month recovery period. The Giants selected Beal in the 3rd round of the 2018 Supplemental Draft.

To fill that roster vacancy, the Giants re-signed cornerback Kenneth Durden, who the team waived on July 11th. The 6’1”, 180-pound Durden was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the Raiders’ Practice Squad before being cut in September 2017. The Tennessee Titans then signed him to their Practice Squad and cut him in October 2017. The Giants signed Durden in June 2018. Durden has not played in a regular-season game.

INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Sunday were defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list) and tight end Garrett Dickerson (hamstring).

Cornerback Donte Deayon left practice early with an apparent hamstring injury.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Quarterback Eli Manning fired a pass between two defenders to tight end Evan Engram during 7-on-7 drills. Manning followed that up with a touchdown throw to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. during 11-on-11 drills.

fired a pass between two defenders to tight end during 7-on-7 drills. Manning followed that up with a touchdown throw to wide receiver during 11-on-11 drills. Cornerback Donte Deayon had excellent coverage on wideout Amba Etta-Tawo and picked off a deep sideline pass from quarterback Davis Webb .

had excellent coverage on wideout and picked off a deep sideline pass from quarterback . Michael Thomas started at safety along with Landon Collins . Darian Thompson , Curtis Riley , and Andrew Adams have worked with the first-team with Collins on previous days.

started at safety along with . , , and have worked with the first-team with Collins on previous days. Cornerback Grant Haley came up aggressively to prevent running back Robert Martin from scoring in the red zone. Martin did show some nifty moves during practice today.

came up aggressively to prevent running back from scoring in the red zone. Martin did show some nifty moves during practice today. Quarterback Kyle Lauletta threw a touch pass to tight end Rhett Ellison , who made the catch in the end zone for a score.

threw a touch pass to tight end , who made the catch in the end zone for a score. Linebacker Alec Ogletree ran by left tackle Nate Solder to “sack” quarterback Eli Manning , whose subsequent pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. was deflected by cornerback Eli Apple and intercepted by linebacker Olivier Vernon . (Apple was flagged for pass interference on the play).

ran by left tackle Nate Solder to “sack” quarterback , whose subsequent pass to wide receiver was deflected by cornerback and intercepted by linebacker . (Apple was flagged for pass interference on the play). Running back Saquon Barkley caught a pass in the flat and badly juked out cornerback William Gay .

caught a pass in the flat and badly juked out cornerback . Linebacker Mark Herzlich nearly sacked quarterback Davis Webb , who rolled out to his right and fired a 40-yard bomb downfield to wide receiver Kalif Raymond .

nearly sacked quarterback , who rolled out to his right and fired a 40-yard bomb downfield to wide receiver . Wide receiver Kalif Raymond beat safety Michael Thomas for a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Eli Manning .

beat safety for a touchdown on a pass from quarterback . Quarterback Eli Manning and tight end Evan Engram continue to make plays together. Manning connected on another touchdown to Engram and also threw a nice touch pass over safety Landon Collins to Engram.

and tight end continue to make plays together. Manning connected on another touchdown to Engram and also threw a nice touch pass over safety to Engram. Running back Saquon Barkley stymied safety Landon Collins on a safety blitz, allowing quarterback Eli Manning to find wide receiver Sterling Shepard for a sizable gain against cornerback William Gay .

stymied safety on a safety blitz, allowing quarterback to find wide receiver for a sizable gain against cornerback . Cornerback Eli Apple broke up a pass intended for wideout Travis Rudolph .

broke up a pass intended for wideout . Wideout Kalif Raymond stretched out to catch a pass from quarterback Davis Webb off of a rollout. Quarterback Eli Manning then found Raymond against cornerback William Gay .

stretched out to catch a pass from quarterback off of a rollout. Quarterback then found Raymond against cornerback . Linebacker Olivier Vernon was able to push right tackle Ereck Flowers back into the quarterback on one rush and later beat left tackle Nate Solder for a “sack.”

was able to push right tackle back into the quarterback on one rush and later beat left tackle for a “sack.” Linebacker Kareem Martin gave both Nate Solder and Ereck Flowers problems on a couple of plays. Flower also stonewalled Martin on one rush.

gave both and problems on a couple of plays. Flower also stonewalled Martin on one rush. Linebacker Connor Barwin beat right tackle Chad Wheeler for a “sack.”

beat right tackle for a “sack.” Wide receiver Russell Shepard has quietly been making quite a few plays.

has quietly been making quite a few plays. Saquon Barkley, Cody Latimer, Wayne Gallman, Sterling Shepard, and Jawill Davis all worked as kickoff returners.

