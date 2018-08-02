ANNUAL BBI CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN HAS BEGUN…

AUGUST 2, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their seventh first full-team summer training camp practice on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

REPORT – GIANTS AND ODELL BECKHAM, JR. BEGIN CONTRACT TALKS…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have begun contract talks with the representatives for wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., who is entering the last year of his rookie contract. Beckham’s agent was spotted at practice on Thursday talking to Assistant General Manager Kevin Abrams.

INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Thursday were defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (unknown), safety Curtis Riley (hamstring), cornerback Donte Deayon (hamstring), linebacker Thurston Armbrister (unknown), tight end Garrett Dickerson (hamstring), and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list).

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Quarterback Eli Manning hit wide receiver Russell Shepard deep on a post route for a touchdown, beating cornerback Eli Apple .

hit wide receiver deep on a post route for a touchdown, beating cornerback . Cornerback B.W. Webb intercepted a pass from quarterback Davis Webb in 7-on-7 drills.

intercepted a pass from quarterback in 7-on-7 drills. John Jerry continued to work at third-team right tackle.

continued to work at third-team right tackle. Lining up outside, running back Saquon Barkley beat linebacker Olivier Vernon in coverage for a big gain over the middle.

beat linebacker in coverage for a big gain over the middle. Running back Wayne Gallman received some first-team reps.

received some first-team reps. Kerry Wynn received first-team snaps at defensive end with Dalvin Tomlinson sidelined.

received first-team snaps at defensive end with sidelined. Quarterback Eli Manning hit wide receiver Sterling Shepard for a 40-yard gain against cornerback Eli Apple .

hit wide receiver for a 40-yard gain against cornerback . Quarterback Davis Webb made a nice sideline throw to tight end Rhett Ellison despite tight coverage from linebacker Mark Herzlich .

made a nice sideline throw to tight end despite tight coverage from linebacker . Quarterback Eli Manning found wide receiver Kalif Raymond for a 50-yard diving reception in 7-on-7 drills.

found wide receiver for a 50-yard diving reception in 7-on-7 drills. Cornerback CB Kenneth Durden intercepted a pass from quarterback Kyle Lauletta .

intercepted a pass from quarterback . Safety Landon Collins knocked away a quarterback Eli Manning pass intended for wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. near the goal line.

knocked away a quarterback pass intended for wide receiver near the goal line. Cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris knocked away a pass from quarterback Kyle Lauletta intended for wide receiver Marquis Bundy .

knocked away a pass from quarterback intended for wide receiver . Linebacker Connor Barwin continues to make plays, including a couple of “sacks” in pass rush situations and a pass defense.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

