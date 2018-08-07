ANNUAL BBI CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN CONTINUES…

AUGUST 7, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eleventh full-team summer training camp practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Although the Giants will practice publicly against the Detroit Lions for three days in Michigan next week (August 14-16), today’s practice was the last public training camp practice in New Jersey. The Giants’ practices in New Jersey on August 12-13 are not open to the public.

INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Tuesday were tight end Ryan O’Malley (protective boot for right foot/ankle), cornerback Donte Deayon (hamstring), linebacker Thurston Armbrister (hamstring), and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list).

Cornerback William Gay (hamstring) returned to practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Giants practices in helmets and shells with no pads. It was a light practice featuring individual drills and install periods in order to prepare for Thursday’s preseason opener.

Wide receivers Jawill Davis and Alonzo Russell both dropped passes. Russell broke open deep but bobbled the bomb from quarterback Alex Tanney . Later in practice, Tanney found Russell again deep and this time he came up with a 50-yard touchdown grab.

and both dropped passes. Russell broke open deep but bobbled the bomb from quarterback . Later in practice, Tanney found Russell again deep and this time he came up with a 50-yard touchdown grab. Quarterback Alex Tanney hit wide receiver Roger Lewis deep down right seam for a touchdown.

hit wide receiver deep down right seam for a touchdown. Quarterback Kyle Lauletta hit wide receiver Alonzo Russell deep down the right side for a touchdown. But then Lauletta was picked off by safety Sean Chandler.

