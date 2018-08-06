ANNUAL BBI CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN CONTINUES…

AUGUST 6, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their tenth first full-team summer training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

GIANTS RELEASE FIRST DEPTH CHART…

The New York Giants have issued their first depth chart of the 2018 season. For details, see the Depth Chart section of the website.

GIANTS CUT CB TEDDY WILLIAMS…

The New York Giants have terminated the contract of cornerback Teddy Williams. The NFL Network is reporting that Williams, who has been away from the team for the last few days while dealing with a family health issue, had asked the team to release him so he can adequately focus his attention on the issue. Williams reportedly would still like to play for the Giants but he does not want to take up a roster spot.

The Giants signed Williams in March 2018 after he was cut by the Carolina Panthers. The 6’1”, 210-pound Williams did not play college football and was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2010. He has spent time with the Cowboys (2010-2011), Sacramento Mountain Lions (2012), Indianapolis Colts (2012), Arizona Cardinals (2013–2014), Chicago Bears (2014), Jacksonville Jaguars (2014), and Carolina Panthers (2015–2017). Williams has played in 36 regular-season games with no starts. He spent most of the 2016 season and all of the 2017 season on Injured Reserve with knee and shoulder injuries, respectively.

INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Monday were wide receiver Sterling Shepard (maintenance day?), wide receiver Travis Rudolph (unknown), tight end Ryan O’Malley (unknown), cornerback Donte Deayon (hamstring), cornerback William Gay (hamstring), linebacker Thurston Armbrister (hamstring), and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (unknown – Active/Non-Football Illness list).

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Darian Thompson and Curtis Riley received first-team reps at free safety.

and received first-team reps at free safety. With Sterling Shepard sitting out, Kalif Raymond received the bulk of his first-team snaps at wide receiver.

sitting out, received the bulk of his first-team snaps at wide receiver. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond scored on a jet sweep, beating linebacker Lorenzo Carter to the pylon.

scored on a jet sweep, beating linebacker to the pylon. Safety Sean Chandler picked off an errant pass from quarterback Kyle Lauletta .

picked off an errant pass from quarterback . At one point in practice, the second-team offensive line was left tackle Chad Wheeler , left guard Brett Jones , center John Greco , right guard Chris Scott , and right tackle John Jerry .

, left guard , center , right guard , and right tackle . Running back Saquon Barkley broke off a big gain on a screen pass.

broke off a big gain on a screen pass. Quarterback Eli Manning found tight end Rhett Ellison for a touchdown over the middle. Manning and Ellison also connected on a big gain between linebacker Olivier Vernon and safety Landon Collins .

found tight end for a touchdown over the middle. Manning and Ellison also connected on a big gain between linebacker and safety . Cornerback B.W. Webb intercepted quarterback Alex Tanney .

intercepted quarterback . Recently-signed cornerback Leonard Johnson received some first-team snaps in the nickel defense as the slot corner.

received some first-team snaps in the nickel defense as the slot corner. Linebacker Avery Moss flashed during 1-on-1 pass rushing drills.

flashed during 1-on-1 pass rushing drills. Olivier Vernon has had a very strong camp and the Giants are using him at both outside linebacker spots.

has had a very strong camp and the Giants are using him at both outside linebacker spots. A blitzing linebacker Mark Herzlich picked up a couple of “sacks.”

picked up a couple of “sacks.” Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. beat cornerback Janoris Jenkins deep on a post route, but quarterback Eli Manning overthrew Beckham.

beat cornerback deep on a post route, but quarterback overthrew Beckham. Place kicker Aldrick Rosas made all of his kicks, including one from 50+ yards out.

This is the kind of misdirection you can create with Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley on the field together. Also, Barkley’s big-play potential after the catch on full display. #Giants pic.twitter.com/gGdNxa5HxL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 6, 2018

