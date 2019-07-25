July 25, 2019 New York Giants Training Camp Report; Sterling Shepard Breaks Thumb

JULY 25, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their first full-team summer training camp practice on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete public training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT – STERLING SHEPARD BREAKS THUMB…

Wide receivers Darius Slayton (hamstring) and Alex Wesley (PUP List – unknown) did not practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard left practice early. X-rays revealed that he fractured his thumb and will be “evaluated on a week-to-week basis.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The starting offensive line consisted of LT Nate Solder , LG Will Hernandez , OC Jon Halapio , RG Kevin Zeitler , and RT Mike Remmers .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . The second-team offensive line consisted of LT Brian Mihalik , LG Nick Gates , OC Spencer Pulley , RG Chad Slade , and RT Chad Wheeler .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . The third-team offensive line consisted of LT Paul Adams , LG Austin Droogsma , OC Evan Brown , RG Victor Salako , and RT George Asafo-Adjei .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . Wheeler and Mihalik also received first-team reps at left tackle. Wheeler received first-team reps at right tackle and Pulley first-team reps at center.

The quarterback pecking order was Eli Manning , Daniel Jones , Alex Tanney , and Kyle Lauletta .

, , , and . The starting defensive line consisted of DE Dexter Lawrence , NT Dalvin Tomlinson , and DE B.J. Hill .

, NT , and DE . The starting linebackers were Lorenzo Carter , B.J. Goodson , Alec Ogletree , and Kareem Martin .

, , , and . The starting corners were Janoris Jenkins and Deandre Baker with Grant Haley playing the nickel spot. The second-team corners were Sam Beal and Antonio Hamilton with Julian Love playing the nickel.

and with playing the nickel spot. The second-team corners were and with playing the nickel. WR Golden Tate caught a touchdown pass from QB Eli Manning against CB Grant Haley in 1-on-1 drills. WR Sterling Shepard then did the same against CB Sam Beal .

caught a touchdown pass from QB against CB in 1-on-1 drills. WR then did the same against CB . A blitzing LB Kareem Martin forced QB Eli Manning to spike the ball into the ground.

forced QB to spike the ball into the ground. LB Markus Golden beat second-team RT Chad Wheeler for what would have been a sack.

beat second-team RT for what would have been a sack. CB Antonio Hamilton punched the ball out of RB Rod Smith’s hands, forcing a fumble that Hamilton picked up and returned for a touchdown.

punched the ball out of RB hands, forcing a fumble that Hamilton picked up and returned for a touchdown. S Jabrill Peppers flashed into the backfield on a blitz.

flashed into the backfield on a blitz. QB Eli Manning completed 10-of-13 passes, with one interception on a screen pass.

completed 10-of-13 passes, with one interception on a screen pass. QB Daniel Jones hit WR Bennie Fowler deep over the middle for what should have been a touchdown, but Fowler dropped the ball. Jones was 0-for-6 on his first six passes.

hit WR deep over the middle for what should have been a touchdown, but Fowler dropped the ball. Jones was 0-for-6 on his first six passes. QB Daniel Jones’ first completion was a dump-off pass to RB Paul Perkins . He then completed three more passes in a row to Perkins, WR Bennie Fowler , and WR Alonzo Russell . Jones finished practice going 6-of-8, and ended the day 6-of-14.

first completion was a dump-off pass to RB . He then completed three more passes in a row to Perkins, WR , and WR . Jones finished practice going 6-of-8, and ended the day 6-of-14. LB Lorenzo Carter chased down WR Golden Tate on an end-around. Carter then broke up a screen pass intended for RB Saquon Barkley , picked off the ball before it hit the ground, and returned it for a defensive score.

chased down WR on an end-around. Carter then broke up a screen pass intended for RB , picked off the ball before it hit the ground, and returned it for a defensive score. WR Alonzo Russell was very active catching the football.

was very active catching the football. QB Daniel Jones and WR Bennie Fowler stayed after practice for some extra work.

NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have re-signed place kicker Joey Slye and claimed wide receiver Da’Mari Scott off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills. In addition, the Giants terminated the contract of cornerback Tony Lippett and received a Commissioner’s roster exemption for safety Kamrin Moore, who was suspended by the team last week after his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident. Moore now will not count against the 90-man roster.

Slye graduated from Virginia Tech and did not play pro football in 2018. As a senior, he converted on 15-of-22 field goal attempts (68 percent) and 37-of-37 extra point attempts. The Giants signed him on May 6 but cut him on May 14.

The 23-year old, 6’0”, 205-pound Scott was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns waived him in December and he was then signed by the Bills. While he played in three regular-season games with the Bills, he does not yet have a reception in the NFL.

The Giants signed Lippett in to the 53-man roster in October 2018. He ended up playing in three games, with no starts. A former wide receiver, the 6’3”, 192-pound Lippett was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. In three years with the Dolphins, from 2015 to 2017, Lippett played in 25 regular-season games with 13 starts. He missed all of the 2017 season with with a torn Achilles’ tendon. The Dolphins cut Lippett before the 2018 season started.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

