Tuesday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

OCTOBER 8, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Running back Wayne Gallman (concussion) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) did not practice on Tuesday.

“We had kind of a ‘teach tempo’ today,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “We did a few things full speed, but teach tempo. The only guys that didn’t participate in anything were the two guys that are dealing with concussions.”

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), tight end Evan Engram (knee), and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck) were limited.

“I do not know if I’m playing Thursday night,” said Barkley. “There is no decision yet. I know you guys asked Coach (Shurmur), I know there are reports out there that I’m not going to play. It didn’t come from my mouth and it didn’t come from Coach Shurmur’s mouth, so I don’t know how that story happened.”

Left tackle Nate Solder (ankle), linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring), linebacker Tae Davis (concussion), and linebacker Josiah Tauaefa (knee) fully practiced.

“That’s the goal right now, to go out and play,” said Ogletree. “We’ll see what the coaches say and the trainers and everybody says about it, but as for right now, I was able to practice today and get better today.”

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Wednesday as the team is traveling to New England for Thursday’s game against the Patriots.