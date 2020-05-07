NEW YORK GIANTS 2020 SCHEDULE RELEASED…

The New York Giants 2020 regular-season schedule has been released:

Preseason:

Aug. 13-17 – at New York Jets

Aug. 20-24 – at Tennessee Titans

Aug. 27-30 – vs. Green Bay Packers

Sept. 3-4 – vs. New England Patriots

Regular Season:

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 14 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:15 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 – at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27 – vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 – at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 – at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 – vs. Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m.

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 22 –at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

Week 8: Monday, Nov. 2 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 – at Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29 – at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 – at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.*

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 – vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20 – vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27 – at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 – vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m.*

* Subject to flexible scheduling.

The Giants will host two Monday night games and travel to Philadelphia for a Thursday night game. It is the first time the Giants will host two Monday night games in the same season in the 51-year history of Monday Night Football.

“I’ll tell you what, when you get the schedule, it definitely does give you a little surge of energy,” Head Coach Joe Judge said in the team’s press release. “It stimulates a lot of conversation between all areas of the organization – support staff, coaching staff — and you start preparing immediately for it.

“The number one positive is we’re getting ready to play football, so that’s the biggest thing. Once you get the schedule, it starts moving a little bit faster in your mind in terms of preparing for what’s in front of you. The thing we were waiting to see a little bit on was how some of the cross-country games played out. That ties in a little bit to how you plan out a lot of your travel for the year, which is tied to how you practice those weeks. You start mapping out how you’re going to go about each week by week through the season.

“We can start working on hotels and you start having more conversations that are going to tie into how you’re going to plan and prepare throughout the flow of the season. You look at the bye week, you look at how shortly before that is the Thursday night game, which leads into a Monday night game. How can you use some of the breaks in the season to help your players? How can we structure practice accordingly? You’re also tying in the new rules with our limited number of padded practices. You just start calculating as you look on down the list of opponents.

“I think everyone is going to have a lot of energy for the opener, us and Pittsburgh. It’s going to be a situation where look, you get to play under the lights, you get to play at home. But it’s the opening game for both teams. Both teams will be coming out of training camp sick of beating up on each other and ready to see an opponent.”

Five of the Giants’ first 10 games are against NFC East opponents and they are within a six-week span.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re in a row or spaced out, division games are obviously big for you,” said Judge. “Those are key opponents. It definitely jumps out at you that you have five of those in six weeks and only having a couple of weeks in between each of the opponents with the Redskins and Philly. That’s sometimes a different flavor in terms of how much change can happen within those couple of weeks. How much the opponent’s done differently, how much have you adjusted. That plays more into it than just having a string of division opponents.

“Whether it’s a short week or a long week, we’re going to do everything we can to just line it up and get prepared for our opponents regardless of if you play them on a short week or you play them home or away. I don’t think we really want to make too much of the length of the weeks. It is what it is. You’re fortunate to be able to play in some prime time games. You’re lucky to be able to be under the lights. We’ll just make sure we prepare for those teams a little bit more on the front end to account for a day or so after the game.

“Look, it’s a long season. Wherever you fit that bye in, you’re going to have to find ways to structure your team and how you practice and prepare to account for guys through attrition, through injuries, your guys getting worn down. You have to find ways throughout the year, regardless of when your bye comes, of managing your team. You look at it more in terms of just when it falls and what the stretch looks like afterwards. I’ve had very, very early byes. We’ve had late byes. I think where our bye is right now is a good spot for it. But at the same time, you have a long stretch of games before and you have a lot of tough opponents after it. That bye week is not going to do a whole lot for you when the whistles blow on Sundays.

“I don’t think too much about if it’s a home or away game. I look at it more as the opponent we have to play. They are all teams that have a lot of explosive qualities on their offense and tough defenses. I’m looking more at who the team is as opposed to where we’re playing them.”