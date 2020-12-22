JAMES BRADBERRY AND EVAN ENGRAM VOTED TO PRO BOWL…

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry and tight end Evan Engram have been selected to the Pro Bowl. This is the first time either player has received this honor. The actual game will not be played due COVID-19.

Bradberrry, who joined the Giants as a free agent in the offseason, has started 13 games this year, missing last week’s game due to his exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. He has been credited with 48 tackles, 17 pass defenses, and three interceptions.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Bradberry said. “That’s on everyone’s, I wouldn’t call it a bucket list, but it’s on their goal list, to be Pro Bowl, to be All-Pro, just be the best in the game. I try not to think about it too much. I just try to go out there and play my best and just let the chips fall where they may.

“It definitely means a lot that I made it. I try not to put too much emphasis on it beforehand because I just felt like it was something I couldn’t control. The one thing I can control is how I play on the field, and that’s what I try to control. But, of course, I wanted to be a Pro Bowler, so it feels good to be recognized as one.”

Engram was drafted in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Giants. This year, he has started 12 of the 14 games he has played in, being credited with 54 catches for 572 yards and one touchdown.

“I’m really just truly thankful,” Engram said. “Just blessed and thankful for just the whole process that I’ve been through. This past year has been hard for literally everybody. Me and my mom were talking about it this weekend.”

ROSTER MOVES…

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. He missed last Sunday’s game due to his exposure to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Giants have also re-signed safety Montre Hartage to the Practice Squad. Hartage has alternated between the Giants’ Practice Squad and the 53-man roster a couple of times this year. Hartage originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants claimed Hartage off of waivers from the Dolphins in April 2020.