New York Giants OTAs Begin; Team Hires New Pro Personnel Manager

NEW YORK GIANTS OTAs BEGIN…

The New York Giants began the third and final phase of their offseason program on Monday. The Giants held their first of eight Organized Team Activity (OTA) workouts on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. They will hold another on Tuesday and another on Thursday, with media having access to the Thursday OTA.

Voluntary “Phase II” workouts for all players were held last week. These on-field workouts only included individual player instruction and non-contact, walkthrough drills. According to press reports, only about half of the Giants (approximately 45 players) showed up last week for these workouts.

Voluntary “Phase III” workouts can be held from May 24-June 18. Activities during this 4-week period include in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID protocols and 10 days of OTAs (the Giants are only holding eight). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. Teams can also hold one mandatory mini-camp for veteran players.

Current schedule:

May 24-25: New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts

May 27: New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts (Media Access)

June 2-4: New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts (June 4 Media Access)

June 8-10: New York Giants mandatory Mini-Camp (Media Access)

June 14-15: New York Giants OTA Offseason Workouts

Players who do not attend in person could still participate in virtual meetings if they choose to do so.

GIANTS HIRE STEVEN PRICE AS PRO PERSONNEL MANAGER…

The New York Giants have hired Steven Price to be the team’s new pro personnel manager. Ken Sternfeld, who had been the director of pro personnel, was shifted to senior pro personnel executive.

The Giants also appear to have promoted Tim McDonnell from assistant director of player personnel to co-director of player personnel alongside Mark Koncz, who solely had held that title.