CLEVELAND BROWNS 17 – NEW YORK GIANTS 13…

The head coaches for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns sat their starters in the second preseason game for both teams. The Giants lost 17-13, falling 0-2 in a preseason where most of the first team has yet to play. Unlike the first preseason game against the Jets, Head Coach Joe Judge even sat the starting offensive line.

Both teams decided to get a long look at second- and third-teamers. The Giants starting offense fielded quarterback Mike Glennon; running back Devontae Booker; tight ends Rysen John and Kaden Smith; wide receivers C.J. Board and Dante Pettis; and offensive linemen Jackson Barton, Kenny Wiggins, Jon Harrison, Ted Larson, and Chad Slade. The starting defense fielded defensive linemen B.J. Hill, David Moa, and Raymond Johnson; linebackers Oshane Ximines, Devante Downs, Reggie Ragland, and Ryan Anderson; and defensive backs Madre Harper, Rodarius Williams, Xavier McKinney, and Julian Love.

The Giants received the ball to start the game but were forced to punt after picking up one first down. The Browns followed that up with a 10-play, 81-yard drive on their initial possession, with back-up quarterback Casey Keenum throwing a 7-yard touchdown on 4th-and-goal. Glennon and the Giants responded with an impressive 11-play, 75-yard drive that tied the game when Booker scored from 1-yard out.

The Browns threatened again on the second possession, gaining 65 yards and reaching the New York 10-yard line. But on 3rd-and-6, Keenum’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by defensive back Quincy Wilson. Despite two more possessions for each team, neither team seriously threatened for the remainder of the half. The score was tied 7-7 at the break.

Both teams exchanged punts to start the 3rd quarter. But on Cleveland’s second possession of the half, they easily carved through the back-up defense, moving the ball 56 yards in four plays to take a 14-7 advantage. Both team exchanged punts again on the the next four possessions.

Midway through the 4th quarter, the Giants cut the score to 14-13 after an 8-play, 72 yard drive with third-string quarterback Brian Lewerke at the helm. Lewerke threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver David Sills on 3rd-and-4. However, the Giants could not convert on the 2-point attempt and the Browns led by one point with just over seven minutes left to play.

Cleveland extended the lead to 17-13 on their very next possession, driving 44 yards in eight plays to set up a 49-yard field goal. The Giants had a chance to win the game late. Lewerke threw a 29-yard pass to John on 3rd-and-19 to the New York 45-yard line. He then found running back Gary Brightwell for a 7-yard reception on 4th-and-6 and wide receiver Damion Willis for a 15-yard gain on 4th-and-8. But the Giants ran out of time and were forced to try a Hail Mary from the 27-yard line on 1st-and-10 with six seconds left. That pass was intercepted in the end zone.

Glennon finished the game 10-of-13 for 86 yards and Lewerke 11-of-19 for 108 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Giants rushed for 120 yards with running back Corey Clement (9 carries for 30 yards) and Booker (6 carries for 27 yards and one touchdown) leading the way. Four Giants caught a team-high three passes: John (58 yards), Sills (31 yards and a touchdown), Pettis (25 yards), and Brightwell (12 yards).

Defensively, the Giants allowed 163 yards rushing and 207 yards passing. The Giants accrued three sacks with Ximines (1), linebacker Carter Coughlin (1), Raymond Johnson (0.5), and Anderson (0.5). Wilson was responsible for the only turnover with his interception.

Video highlights are available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT AND HEALTHY SCRATCHES…

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (unknown), WR John Ross (hamstring?), WR Austin Mack (hamstring), TE Kyle Rudolph (PUP – foot), TE Cole Hikutini (unknown), OT Nate Solder (shoulder?), LT Tae Crowder (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), CB Aaron Robinson (PUP – core muscle), CB Josh Jackson (unknown), and S Montre Hartage (unknown) did not play.

CB Madre Harper (groin), S Quincy Wilson (ankle), and TE Rysen John (lower leg) left the game in the second half.

Others who did not play included QB Daniel Jones, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton, TE Evan Engram, OC Nick Gates, OG Shane Lemieux, OG Will Hernandez, OT Matt Peart, OT Andrew Thomas, DE Leonard Williams, DE Dexter Lawrence, NT Danny Shelton, NT Austin Johnson, LB Blake Martinez, LB Azeez Ojulari, LB Lorenzo Carter, CB James Bradberry, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Keion Crossen, S Jabrill Peppers, S Logan Ryan, and PK Graham Gano,

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Joe Judge and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Joe Judge will address the media on Monday.