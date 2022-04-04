New York Giants Offseason Program Begins; Brian Daboll Addresses Media

NEW YORK GIANTS OFFSEASON PROGRAM BEGINS…

The New York Giants offseason program began on Monday. Because the Giants have a new head coach, the team can start their voluntary offseason workout program two weeks before other teams with returning coaches. The 9-week program is intended to provide players with training, instruction, and physical strength and conditioning.

“We’ve had good attendance,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “Obviously, everything’s voluntary, we understand that. But there was a packed house… I’m not going to get into who was, who wasn’t (here), I’d just say we’ve had good attendance and I told the guys how much I appreciate that, knowing that it’s all voluntary.”

April 19-21: New York Giants voluntary mini-camp (allowed for teams with new coaches).

May 16-17: New York Giants OTA #1 and #2.

May 19: New York Giants OTA #3 (media access).

May 23-24: New York Giants OTA #4 and #5.

May 26: New York Giants OTA #6 (media access).

May 31-June 1: New York Giants OTA #7 and #8.

June 2: New York Giants OTA #9 (media access).

June 3: New York Giants OTA #10.

June 7-9: New York Giants mandatory mini-camp.

Each NFL team may also hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2022 may begin on May 16. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie mini-camp. The Giants will hold their rookie mini-camp on May 13-15.

Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams are only allowed to hold voluntary offseason activities over the course of a 9-week period in three phases:

Phase One: Activities during this 2-week period are limited to to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: On-field workouts during this 3-week period may include may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect-play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: Activities during this 4-week period include 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs) and a mandatory veteran mini-camp. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

GIANTS RE-STRUCTURE ADOREE’ JACKSON’S CONTRACT…

The New York Giants have re-structured cornerback Adoree’ Jackson’s contract. Jackson signed a 3-year, $39 million deal with the Giants last offseason after he was cut by the Tennessee Titans. The team has now converted $8.965 million of that contract into a signing bonus with a void year added, creating $5.98 million in cap space.

The Giants are believed to be about $7 million under the current salary cap. They will need that amount and more to sign their draft picks after the 2022 NFL Draft.

APRIL 4, 2022 BRIAN DABOLL PRESS CONFERENCE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

