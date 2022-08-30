NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 53 PLAYERS…

As required by the NFL, he New York Giants reduced their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. The team cut the following players:

QB Davis Webb (contract terminated)

RB Jashaun Corbin

WR C.J. Board (contract terminated)

WR Alex Bachman

WR Jaylon Moore

TE Austin Allen

OL Jamil Douglas (contract terminated)

(contract terminated) OL Garrett McGhin

OL Will Holden (contract terminated)

(contract terminated) OL Roy Mbaeteka

DL Jalyn Holmes (contract terminated)

(contract terminated) DL David Moa

DL Ryder Anderson

LB Quincy Roche

CB Khalil Dorsey

CB Harrison Hand

CB Darren Evans

CB Zyon Gilbert

S Nate Meadors

S Trenton Thompson

RB Sandro Platzgummer also will remain exempt as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, which also allowed him to remain on the team’s Practice Squad in 2020 and 2021 without counting towards the Practice Squad limit.

The roster clearly is not finalized. Head Coach Brian Daboll admitted some players will be moved to short-term Injured Reserve. “There’s probably a few,” said Daboll. “But we’ll get to that here. (I’ll) have a better answer for you tomorrow or the next day.”

GIANTS TEAM CAPTAINS SELECTED…

The players voted for the following team captains of the 2022 New York Giants:

Offense: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, and LT Andrew Thomas

Defense: S Xavier McKinney, DL Leonard Williams, DL Dexter Lawrence, and S Julian Love

Special Teams: LS Casey Kreiter, PK Graham Gano, LB Cam Brown, and S Julian Love

Love was voted for both defense and special teams.

Special moment for Julian 🫶

AUGUST 30, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

TE Daniel Bellinger (concussion), TE Chris Myarick (foot), LG Shane Lemieux (foot), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OLB Elerson Smith (ankle/foot), and CB Rodarius Williams (unknown) did not practice.

When Head Coach Brian Daboll was asked if anyone but Lemieux would miss the opening game, he responded, “I’ll get that to you here in the next couple days.”

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice Wednesday afternoon (1:30-3:30PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.