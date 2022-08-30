NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 53 PLAYERS…
As required by the NFL, he New York Giants reduced their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. The team cut the following players:
- QB Davis Webb (contract terminated)
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- WR C.J. Board (contract terminated)
- WR Alex Bachman
- WR Jaylon Moore
- TE Austin Allen
- OL Jamil Douglas (contract terminated)
- OL Garrett McGhin
- OL Will Holden (contract terminated)
- OL Roy Mbaeteka
- DL Jalyn Holmes (contract terminated)
- DL David Moa
- DL Ryder Anderson
- LB Quincy Roche
- CB Khalil Dorsey
- CB Harrison Hand
- CB Darren Evans
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- S Nate Meadors
- S Trenton Thompson
RB Sandro Platzgummer also will remain exempt as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, which also allowed him to remain on the team’s Practice Squad in 2020 and 2021 without counting towards the Practice Squad limit.
The roster clearly is not finalized. Head Coach Brian Daboll admitted some players will be moved to short-term Injured Reserve. “There’s probably a few,” said Daboll. “But we’ll get to that here. (I’ll) have a better answer for you tomorrow or the next day.”
GIANTS TEAM CAPTAINS SELECTED…
The players voted for the following team captains of the 2022 New York Giants:
- Offense: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, and LT Andrew Thomas
- Defense: S Xavier McKinney, DL Leonard Williams, DL Dexter Lawrence, and S Julian Love
- Special Teams: LS Casey Kreiter, PK Graham Gano, LB Cam Brown, and S Julian Love
Love was voted for both defense and special teams.
AUGUST 30, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
TE Daniel Bellinger (concussion), TE Chris Myarick (foot), LG Shane Lemieux (foot), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OLB Elerson Smith (ankle/foot), and CB Rodarius Williams (unknown) did not practice.
When Head Coach Brian Daboll was asked if anyone but Lemieux would miss the opening game, he responded, “I’ll get that to you here in the next couple days.”
HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
