Kenny Golladay, Oshane Ximines, Cor’Dale Flott Questionable

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) and RT Evan Neal (knee) did not practice on Friday. Both have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Marcus Johnson (thumb), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) were limited in practice. Golladay, Ximines, and Flott are officially “questionable” for the game; Johnson is expected to play.

WR Richie James (concussion) fully practiced. He is expected to play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.