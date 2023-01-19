Azeez Ojulari Questionable; Mike Kafka and Don Martindale Interviews Set

JANUARY 19, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (quad), ILB/S Landon Collins (ankle), CB Fabian Moreau (hip), and S Julian Love (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis on Thursday. Ojulari is officially questionable for Saturday’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The other four players are expected to play.

CB Adoree’ Jackson (back) and S Jason Pinnock (abdomen) fully practiced. Both are expected to play against the Eagles.

MIKE KAFKA AND DON MARTINDALE WILL INTERVIEW ON SUNDAY…

New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka will be interviewed by the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers for their respective head-coaching vacancies on Sunday. Giants Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will also be interviewed by the Colts for the same position on Sunday.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Friday as the team travels to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Saturday night.