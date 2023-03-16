NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN PARRIS CAMPBELL …

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Parris Campbell (Indianapolis Colts) to a reported 1-year, $3 million contract, with an additional $1.7 million in per game roster bonuses and $2 million in incentives. The total package could reach $6.7 million.

The 25-year old, 6’1”, 208-pound Campbell was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Colts. He had an injury-plagued first three seasons in Indianapolis, missing extensive time in 2019 (sports hernia, broken hand, broken foot), 2020 (MCL and PCL knee injury), and 2021 (broken foot). From 2019-2021, he only played in 15 games, catching a total of 34 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Campbell finally played in all 17 games in 2022 with 16 starts. He finished the year with 63 catches for 623 yards and three touchdowns. Campbell lacks ideal size, but he fast, quick receiver who can play multiple positions, including the slot.

DARREN WALLER PRESS CONFERENCE…

Tight end Darren Waller, who the Giants acquired by trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, addressed the media on Wednesday. The transcript of this press conference is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.