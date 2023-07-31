July 31, 2023 New York Giants Training Camp Report

JULY 31, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fifth summer training camp practice of the year on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT – TORN TRICEPS FOR HASSENAUR…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), OG Marcus McKethan (ACL), DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR Sterling Shepard (knee), OC J.C. Hassenaur (triceps) , OLB Jihad Ward (unknown) and TE Ryan Jones (knee) did not practice.

“(Hassenaur will) be out long term,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “He got a tricep. He’s going to end up having surgery, which is too bad.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants are still not in full pads and were in helmets and shells.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Ben Bredeson , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . At another point in practice, the starting offensive line had Josh Ezeudu at left guard and Ben Bredeson at right guard.

at left guard and at right guard. Micah McFadden worked at inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke .

worked at inside linebacker next to . For the second day in a row, the starting defensive backs were CB Adoree’ Jackson , CB Deonte Banks , slot CB Cor’Dale Flott , S Xavier McKinney , and S Jason Pinnock .

, CB , slot CB , S , and S . The Giants also shifted Adoree’ Jackson to slot corner and played Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins outside with the first unit. Cor’Dale Flott replaced Jackson for most of the team period.

to slot corner and played and outside with the first unit. replaced Jackson for most of the team period. Bobby McCain shifted from safety to slot corner with the second-team with Nick McCloud and Dane Belton playing safety.

shifted from safety to slot corner with the second-team with and playing safety. Darnay Holmes played corner with the third unit.

played corner with the third unit. In 3-on-3 passing drills, RB Saquon Barkley beat S Gervarrius Owens on an inside angle route for a big gain.

beat S on an inside angle route for a big gain. TE Darren Waller caught a pass against S/CB Nick McCloud over the middle.

caught a pass against S/CB over the middle. In some of the 11-on-11 drills, wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cole Beasley started with the first unit.

and started with the first unit. WR Jamison Crowder stood out with a one-handed catch while keeping his balance and staying inbounds.

stood out with a one-handed catch while keeping his balance and staying inbounds. QB Daniel Jones completed the first team period going 6-of-6, highlighted by a deep pass to a diving WR Jalin Hyatt despite tight coverage by S Xavier McKinney .

completed the first team period going 6-of-6, highlighted by a deep pass to a diving WR despite tight coverage by S . For the second day in a row, WR Jalin Hyatt blew past the corner and safety to catch a deep touchdown pass from QB Tyrod Taylor .

blew past the corner and safety to catch a deep touchdown pass from QB . Despite tight coverage from CB Tre Hawkins , QB Daniel Jones hit WR Parris Campbell for a deep touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

, QB hit WR for a deep touchdown in the corner of the end zone. CB Deonte Banks broke up a corner route to WR Darius Slayton and was barely targeted.

broke up a corner route to WR and was barely targeted. CB Adoree’ Jackson also broke up a pass.

also broke up a pass. On one play, both running backs Saquon Barkley and Eric Gray were on the field together with Gray in the backfield and Barkley in the slot. Barkley caught the pass from QB Daniel Jones .

and were on the field together with Gray in the backfield and Barkley in the slot. Barkley caught the pass from QB . WR Parris Campbell adjusted to a deep pass to make the catch while keeping his feet inbounds.

adjusted to a deep pass to make the catch while keeping his feet inbounds. S/CB Nick McCloud made a diving interception on a pass from QB Tyrod Taylor in 11-on-11 drills. He had a good day in coverage.

made a diving interception on a pass from QB in 11-on-11 drills. He had a good day in coverage. QB Daniel Jones finished 11-on-11 team drills 15-of-19 with three touchdowns to WR Parris Campbell , WR Darius Slayton , and TE Daniel Bellinger . There were also a number of check downs to RB Saquon Barkley as a receiver.

finished 11-on-11 team drills 15-of-19 with three touchdowns to WR , WR , and TE . There were also a number of check downs to RB as a receiver. RB Saquon Barkley scored on a run up the middle on the goal line.

scored on a run up the middle on the goal line. DT Rakeem Nunes-Roches stuffed another run.

stuffed another run. Giants limited the work of TE Darren Waller , DL Leonard Williams , and CB Adoree’ Jackson in full team drills outside a few snaps.

, DL , and CB in full team drills outside a few snaps. TE Daniel Bellinger ended the day with two touchdown receptions, including one from QB Tyrod Taylor .

ended the day with two touchdown receptions, including one from QB . QB Tyrod Taylor also threw scores to WR David Sills and TE Tommy Sweeney .

and TE . WR Jaydon Mickens caught two touchdown passes from QB Tommy DeVito .

caught two touchdown passes from QB . Flashing into the backfield on the pass rusher were linebackers Kavyon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, and Micah McFadden. Ojulari disrupted a number of plays.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Tuesday evening (5:00-7:00PM). This will be first time the team will practice in full pads this summer. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media earlier in the day.