AUGUST 14, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held another training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The practices are no longer open to the public.

“We are still in training camp mode, we will be in training camp mode here for the next couple of weeks so a lot to work on,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice.

INJURY REPORT – D.J. DAVIDSON COMES OFF PUP…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL) and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

DL D.J. Davidson (ACL) passed his physical and was activated off of the PUP.

RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), WR Collin Johnson (knee), OL Tyre Phillips (unknown), OT Devery Hamilton (unknown), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), LB Cam Brown (unknown), and S Nick McCloud (unknown) did not practice.

When asked about Johnson, who was injured during the game against the Lions, Head Coach Brian Daboll replied. “I don’t think it’s long term, but I’m not a doctor either.”

RT Evan Neal (concussion protocol) returned to practice but was limited to non-contact drills. DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) also returned to practice.

TE Daniel Bellinger (unknown) appeared to be in some discomfort during 1-on-1 drills and did not participate in team drills.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Giants were in shorts and shells.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Ben Bredeson , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Matt Peart .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . Joshua Ezeudu also rotated in with the first team at left guard and Ben Bredeson rotated in at right guard.

also rotated in with the first team at left guard and rotated in at right guard. Marcus McKethan worked at third-team right guard.

worked at third-team right guard. Shane Lemieux was the second-team center.

was the second-team center. RB Jashaun Corbin received first-team reps as did TE Tommy Sweeney and wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Cole Beasley .

received first-team reps as did TE and wide receivers and . Giants employed some 3-3-5 defense today with DL A’Shawn Robinson teaming with defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams .

teaming with defensive linemen and . Micah McFadden teamed with Bobby Okereke at inside linebacker with the first unit. McFadden nearly had an interception in team drills.

teamed with at inside linebacker with the first unit. McFadden nearly had an interception in team drills. The starting outside corners were Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins with Adoree’ Jackson playing in the slot.

and with playing in the slot. The second-string slot cornerback was Darnay Holmes with Cor’Dale Flott practicing outside with the second unit.

with practicing outside with the second unit. Dane Belton was the third safety in three-safety packages with the first unit.

was the third safety in three-safety packages with the first unit. In 1-on-1 drills, QB Daniel Jones threw touchdowns to TE Darren Waller and wide receivers Jalin Hyatt (twice), Jamison Crowder , Isaiah Hodgins , and Sterling Shepard .

and wide receivers (twice), , , and . Cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins each broke up a pass.

and each broke up a pass. Also in 1-on-1 drills, QB Tyrod Taylor threw touchdowns to wideouts Kalil Pimpleton and Jaydon Mickens .

threw touchdowns to wideouts and . A pass from QB Tyrod Taylor was deflected (possibly by ILB Darrian Beavers ) and intercepted by safety Gervarrius Owens , who later broke up a pass intended for TE Tommy Sweeney .

was deflected (possibly by ILB ) and intercepted by safety , who later broke up a pass intended for TE . In the 2-minute drill, safety Dane Belton jumped an out route run by WR Darius Slayton , intercepting the pass from QB Daniel Jones and returning it for a touchdown.

jumped an out route run by WR , intercepting the pass from QB and returning it for a touchdown. Other than the interception QB Daniel Jones had a very sharp day. He started practice 11-of-11 with four touchdowns and completed his first 17 passes before an incompletion. Jones finished practice 22-of-26 with five touchdowns (all inside the 10-yard line).

had a very sharp day. He started practice 11-of-11 with four touchdowns and completed his first 17 passes before an incompletion. Jones finished practice 22-of-26 with five touchdowns (all inside the 10-yard line). In team drills, QB Daniel Jones threw a “perfect” pass up the middle to RB Saquon Barkley despite tight coverage from ILB Bobby Okereke .

threw a “perfect” pass up the middle to RB despite tight coverage from ILB . TE Darren Waller had a fantastic practice, dominating 1-on-1 drills as well as catching six passes and multiple touchdowns in 11-on-11 drills from QB Daniel Jones . Wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Parris Campbell also had touchdown receptions from Jones.

had a fantastic practice, dominating 1-on-1 drills as well as catching six passes and multiple touchdowns in 11-on-11 drills from QB . Wide receivers and also had touchdown receptions from Jones. WR Sterling Shepard had a strong practice, giving both rookie corners Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins issues.

had a strong practice, giving both rookie corners and issues. QB Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown to WR Jalin Hyatt on a corner route.

threw a touchdown to WR on a corner route. TE Chris Myarick caught two touchdowns, one from QB Tyrod Taylor and one from QB Tommy DeVito.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Tuesday morning (10:00AM-Noon). Team coordinators and select players will also address the media.