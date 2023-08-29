Giants Make 30 Roster Moves, Including Activating Wan’Dale Robinson

NEW YORK GIANTS MAKE 30 MORE ROSTER MOVES…

As with all other NFL teams, the New York Giants reduced their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. The Giants announced the following 30 roster moves on Monday and Tuesday:

Acquired by Trade:

DE/OLB Boogie Basham (from Buffalo Bills in exchange for swap of late-round 2025 draft picks)

Activated from the Active/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List:

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (coming off of ACL tear)

Placed on Reserve/PUP List from Active/PUP List:

CB Aaron Robinson (coming off of ACL tear) (now out for at least four games)

Waived:

QB Tommy DeVito

RB Jashaun Corbin

WR Kalil Pimpleton

TE Ryan Jones

OL Tyre Phillips

DL Ryder Anderson

DL Kobe Smith

OLB Tomon Fox

OLB Habakkuk Baldonado

ILB Darrian Beavers

ILB Ray Wilborn

ILB Dyontae Johnson

CB Gemon Green

S Alex Cook

LS Cameron Lyons

Contract Terminated (Vested Veteran):

WR Cole Beasley

WR Jamison Crowder

WR David Sills

OL Sean Harlow

OLB Oshane Ximines

CB Amani Oruwariye

Waived/Injured:

OL Jack Anderson (calf)

OL Wyatt Davis (ankle)

CB Zyon Gilbert (hamstring)

Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List:

TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown)

Placed on Season-Ending Injured Reserve:

TE Chris Myarick (broken hand)

Contract Terminated from Injured Reserve (Injury Settlement):

DL Vernon Butler (unknown)

The 25-year old, 6’3”, 274-pound Basham was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills. He has played in 23 regular-season games with no starts, accruing 37 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery. Basham is a powerful hybrid 3-4/4-3 end who has inside-outside versatility. He plays the run well and flashes on the pass rush.

“A young player that has good size,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll of Basham. “He’ll be in the outside linebacker room, and we’ll get him here and start working with him and put him in our system. Our system is a little bit different than Buffalo’s system so we’ll get him out here in the field and (Outside Linebackers Coach) Drew (Wilkins) will start working with him and try to get him up to speed.”

INJURY REPORT…

CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) was placed on the Reserve/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List from the Active/PUP List. He cannot be activated off of the Reserve/PUP for the first four games of the regular season.

RB Gary Brightwell (knee), TE Lawrence Cager (ankle), TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown), LB Cam Brown (unknown), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), S/CB Nick McCloud (groin), S Bobby McCain (concussion), and S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) did not practice.

DARNAY HOLMES ACCEPTS PAY CUT…

Media sources are reporting that cornerback Darnay Holmes has accepted a pay cut. Holmes was scheduled to earn $2,743,000 in salary in the final year of his contract in 2023.

TEAM CAPTAINS ANNOUNCED…

The following 10 players were voted team captains by the players on the roster:

QB Daniel Jones

RB Saquon Barkley

TE Darren Waller

LT Andrew Thomas

DL Dexter Lawrence

DL Leonard Williams

OLB Bobby Okereke

CB Adoree’ Jackson

S Xavier McKinney

PK Graham Gano

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

